Josh Buatsi vs. Marko Calic: Final press conference round-up

Mark Robinson

Fighters from this weekend’s Matchroom Boxing show topped by Josh Buatsi took part in the final press conference on Friday.

Here’s what the participants had to say:

Joshua Buatsi – Croydon, England – 12-0, 10 KOs – defending his WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title against Marko Calic:

“It has been 400 days and counting, so I’m glad to be back. I’ve got a good opponent and I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to box on Sunday. Staying around family and loved ones has helped me through this difficult year. There’s a lot of negative stuff that has happened this year but for me it’s about looking on the positive side of things.

“I’m 27-years-old and I’ve still got years ahead of me. I’m just waiting, and an opportunity is here on Sunday. That’s all I’m thinking about right now. I’m fixed on it. What I like to do is surpass expectations. Things have happened that have stalled things. On Sunday it’s all about winning. I’d like to get out again before the end of the year.

“He’s unbeaten, he’s hungry, he wants to fight, he wants to win. I’ve got the same attitude and in those ropes I know I’m a totally different person. Right now I’m cool, I’m calm, polite. We can talk and everything, but in that ring, I know what time it is.”

Marko Calic – Croatia – 11-0, 6 KOs – challenging Joshua Buatsi the WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title:

“I am ready. This is like a dream come true for me. I have prepared very well. I have trained in boxing for more than 12 years. This is a big opportunity for me and I’m ready for it. My style is hit and not get hit, but we’ll see. I’m ready for anything. All of us have weaknesses. Like I have weakness and he also has weakness. We’ll find out on Sunday.’

“He’s my biggest, toughest test right now in my career, but I study him, I know him since [being an] amateur, so I know he’s a very good boxer and I’ll do my best and try to win. I’m ready.”

Chantelle Cameron – Northampton, England – 12-0, 7 KOs – fighting Adriana Dos Santos Araujo for the vacant WBC Super-Lightweight World Title:

“I think it’s perfect timing for me. I joined Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis last year and became Mandatory in two weights, and now it’s the right time to get a World Title shot.

“It’s a massive buzz in the gym, and it’s a fun gym to be a part of. You’ll see a little bit of everything from me on Sunday. I will box, be aggressive, stand there and fight, and be smart too.

“During Fight Camp the women were flying the flag, and now I’m ready to carry that on and become world champion. She’s a tough opponent and I give her credit. I’m not underestimating her, but she doesn’t beat me, it’s as simple as that.

“It will mean everything to me to become World Champion and be a dream come true. I’ll focus on Sunday and then look beyond that.”

Adriana Dos Santos Araujo – Brazil – 6-0, 1 KO – challenging Chantelle Cameron for the vacant WBC Super-Lightweight World Title:

“It’s an honour to be here again. I was here in 2012 for the Olympics and had a big party after winning the bronze medal, and now I’ll bring the World Title back to Brazil and have another party.

”I have a lot of experience as an amateur with more than 300 fights, I beat great fighters as an amateur so I believe that my experience will show. My nickname is ‘The Pitbull’, and I’m looking for blood on Sunday.”

Alen Babic – Zagreb, Croatia – 4-0, 4 KOs – fighting Niall Kennedy in an eight-round Heavyweight contest:

“I have a lot of Irish fans. A lot of them messaged me: ‘Please, be good to Niall, he’s a good man’. I see that and it’s going to be hard to activate ‘The Savage,’ he’s such a nice man. I don’t want to hurt him, but I will do that in the ring, I will have to do it.

“But I’m not going to say nothing bad about him now, because I do respect him and I have a lot of respect for boxing. I don’t see him beating me, honestly. I think he’s [an] average boxer at best. It’s just my opinion. He could be much better than that. I’m going to do everything the fans want from me.”

Niall Kennedy – Gorey, Ireland – 13-1-1, 8 KOs – fighting Alen Babic in an eight round Heavyweight contest:

“Look, I’m coming over here to win and when I beat Alen, I move on and it will be seen by loads of people because of this man. It will be interesting, it will be fun. I’m not going to have to send a search team, to be fair to him. I’m not going to have to look for you. He won’t have to look for me. It will be exciting.”

Aqib Fiaz – Oldham, England – 5-0 – fighting Kane Baker in an eight round Super-Featherweight contest:

“It was disappointing and horrible for me at the time but it is what it is. I’m a big believer in God having a bigger plan. This was his plan and we’re here now. The fight is on Sunday and it will be an exciting fight for the fans. I’m looking forward to it. Within ten days or so I was back in the gym.

“I’ve been fighting my whole life. Everyone thinks I’ve had it easy because I’m now signed by Matchroom and trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis, but I’ve not had it easy. We’ve had ups and downs. I’ve been fighting my whole life and I’m ready.

“We’ve had a lot of time to work on things during lockdown, things like my timing and pacing the rounds. This fight has come at the perfect time for me. I’m more suited to higher rounds and I’m more than ready to fight over eight rounds.”

Kane Baker – Birmingham, England – 13-6 – fighting Aqib Fiaz in an eight round Super-Featherweight contest:

“I’ve stopped looking back. I’m just looking forward now. This is real again. I’m excited again. I’m as solid as I was the first time. I’m more prepared than I was the first time. I’m just ready to go. I’m excited to watch myself and see how I perform.

“This would be a massive win for me. I rate him highly. He’s a talented young prospect and I respect him for that, but it’s going to be a different part of the sport that he hasn’t seen yet and we’ll see if he’s up for the challenge. It’s his first step up.”

John Hedges – Takeley, England – making his professional debut in a four round Super-Middleweight contest with Jan Ardon:

“I’m only 18 but I’ve worked my whole life for a moment like this. I’m going to grab it with both hands. In the amateurs I had 44 fights and 40 wins. I won seven International Titles and four Nationals. I went all over in the amateurs and travelled the world. I represented England numerous times. Now I’m here on the pro stage.

“The opportunity came to turn pro and I couldn’t let it slip. Mentally I’ve been ready for this since I started boxing. It has always been my dream. It has come a little bit earlier than I thought. My last win was the ABA Finals. I’m coming off a great win and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jan Ardon – Manchester, England – 2-4 – fighting John Hedges in a four round Super-Middleweight contest:

“I came to this country because of boxing. It is very popular in this country. I am very settled in Manchester, I like the city. On Sunday I’m going to put on a drama show. I’m ready for it and I’m confident. John is a good fighter and experienced in the amateurs. I think it is going to be a good fight. I’m ready.”







Linus Udofia – Luton, England – 15-0, 7 KOs – defending his English Middleweight Title against John Harding Jr:

“I can’t see this going any other way than me staying an undefeated champion. I’m really confident. I’ve been here before. I’ve been at this level for a while now. I feel like it’s time to showcase that, and what an opportunity to be on Sky Sports to show that.

“I feel like I can adapt to whatever is in front of me. If I need to box I can box, if I need to fight I can fight. I’ve seen John fight before. I’ve shared rounds with him sparring. I know what he’s about. I’m expecting the best John Harding because he’s been with top trainers.

“I didn’t really think I was going to get another opportunity to compete this year and defend my title. To be on a platform like this is absolutely fantastic. I’m going to take it with both hands. I’m just really happy to be here and have the opportunity to showcase my skills on Sunday.”

John Harding Jr – Brixton, England – 8-1-1, 2 KOs – challenging Linus Udofia for the English Middleweight Title:

“I bring war! I don’t fear him at all. I’m going to take that title away from him this Sunday. My heart separates us. He ain’t got heart like me. He ain’t fearsome like me. He hasn’t been through what I’ve been through. He might have more experience than me in the ring, but there’s things that have happened outside of the ring that have given me so much experience.

“My heart is too big. I’m not going to back down. I’m a real champion. I know there’s going to be an opportunity for me to land, and when I do land cleanly, he’ll go down. I visualise myself stopping him and the ref waving it off.”