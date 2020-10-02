EXCLUSIVE: Don’t rule out Deontay Wilder – Alexander Povetkin promoter

World of Boxing

Alexander Povetkin’s promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy has discussed the ongoing WBC situation as well as two other key issues that include ex-rival Deontay Wilder.

Defeating Dillian Whyte with a stunning knockout in August, Povetkin claimed the interim WBC heavyweight crown. Povetkin is now in line to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder in 2021.

Firstly, Povetkin needs to repeat his victory on November 21. But there’s a potential grudge match there with Wilder.

DEONTAY WILDER

The pair were due to meet twice in the past, only to see the event delayed or called off. Ryabinskiy is not ruling out the couple; eventually, trading blows with the title at stake.

“We know Fury’s victory has made a big impression, but I don’t think we should write off Deontay Wilder,” Ryabinskiy exclusively told World Boxing News when asked about the trilogy fight.

“Let’s remember that not so long ago many doubted Fury’s return to the ring at all. Then he regained the championship title.

“As for me, this will be an intriguing fight. I can’t call any of them a clear favorite. This is the most important thing for boxing fans.”

Should both Povetkin and Wilder come through their respective challenges, the clash would undoubtedly take precedence with the WBC.

Obviously, UK fans are hoping that doesn’t happen. They want to see Fury vs Joshua take place once the pandemic dies down and a crowd can be present.







FURY vs JOSHUA

Asked for his views on an undisputed unification, Ryabinskiy hopes Povetkin will be in the mix when Fury vs. Joshua makes it over the line.

“Fury vs. Joshua is the right thing to hope for,” he pointed out. “This is a fight for the title of the best heavyweight on the planet.

“But Anthony Joshua is not so simple as people think for Fury. I am sure he will find something to counter Fury in the ring.

“We know Povetkin now is a mandatory challenger for Fury. But first, there will be a rematch with Whyte, and, secondly, the WBC has not yet made any decision on the date of mandatory protection.

“So it’s a long story. Let’s see how it develops,” the World of Boxing head stated.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.