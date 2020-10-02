EXCLUSIVE: Jack Fincham focused on boxing career ahead of pro bow

Boxxer

WBN caught up with UK TV star Jack Fincham this week after the former Love Island contestant confirmed the resumption of his boxing career.

A talented amateur, Fincham became emersed in the sport at Eltham & District ABC during his teenage years.

After shooting to fame on ITV2’s flagship show, Fincham got a little sidetracked of late. But as the 29-year-old informed WBN, he’s now entirely focused on turning professional.

Signing terms with BOXXER, formerly Ultimate Boxxer, Fincham is ready to hit the ground running on November 10th.

Fincham will join forces with ex-Tyson Fury trainer Ben Davison for a high-profile stint in the paid ranks.

“It’s a dream. I’ve always wanted to realize since being an amateur boxer throughout my teens,” Fincham exclusively told World Boxing News. “Boxxer has given me an opportunity in training with legend Ben Davison, and a platform to do so, so I can’t thank them enough.

Asked whether he’s hoping his exposure from TV will earn you some more attention as he trades blows, Fincham added: “Yes, but I want people to take me seriously as a boxer.

“You can get hurt in there. But I want to see how far I can go. Training is going well, and we’re adhering to all the rules.”

On what his plans are for the next twelve months, though, Fincham wants to take things one step at a time.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead,” he joked. “But at the minute, I’m solely focused on boxing.

“My mind has to be in the right place. Boxing isn’t a game or a joke.”

JACK FINCHAM vs IDRIS VIRGO

Another ex-Love Islander, Idris Virgo, is currently restarting his career also. So would Fincham consider a future fight?

“He’s a good fighter Idris. So maybe we could fight further down the line when I’m a bit lighter than I am now.”







Concluding with his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather potentially facing a YouTube in what has been dubbed ‘Celebrity Boxing,’ Fincham is not opposed to the idea.

“It’s a new era, and it’s a huge money-spinner. So I don’t mind the idea. It’s more exposure for the beautiful sport of boxing,” Fincham pointed out.

Jack Fincham features on a huge night of boxing for BOXXER as a whole new tournament kicks off on November 10. Read more details HERE.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.