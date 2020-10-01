Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua chaser scores huge KO of the Year contender

Sauerland

In a stunning shot from Struer in Denmark, heavyweight Filip Hrgovic once again proved his credentials to world champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Hrgovic, 28, pushed to 11-0 with a huge knockout over Alexandre Kartozia (8-2-1). The punch reverberated around the globe.

Shared on social media widely since it landed, bets are flooding on Hrgovic for the Knockout of the Year honor.

Eric Armit picks up the story of what transpired.

This one was never going to last long. Hrgovic was four inches taller and had a longer reach than Kartozia. He was also 27 pounds heavier.

In the first, Kartozia was lively enough but had no real power. Hrgovic was tracking him around the perimeter of the ring using his jab to set Kartozia up for straight rights.

Hrgovic landed a couple and looked to have hurt Kartozia late in the round. But Hrgovic ended it 64 seconds into the second.

He exploded a right to the head of Kartozia and dumped on the canvas in a heap. The referee waved the fight over.

Nine victories by the short route for the Croatian. He has done everything asked of him so far, but his victims have all been well past their sell-by dates.

Hrgovic is rated at six by the IBF 6, nine with the WBC, and fifteen with the WBO 15. One observation from myself is that Hrgovic is very predictable.

Also, his left hand has a bad habit of just hanging out, inviting a right cross. Kartozia, 39, just a sacrificial offering to Danish fans.

TYSON FURY or ANTHONY JOSHUA

Projections of around eighteen months accompany when Hrgovic is going to be ready for either Fury or Joshua.

On this latest showing, Hrgovic will send shivers down whoever opposes him next.







A step-up by the middle of 2021 would set the talented puncher up for a massive test at the back end of the year, potentially an eliminator of some sort.

By 2022, Hrgovic should be ready to challenge for the sport’s biggest prize.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.