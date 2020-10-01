Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract via MD over Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies won the final of Golden Contract with a dramatic majority decision victory over Tyrone McKenna.

The two men had their bitter grudge match at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, with Davies coming out on top after a close battle to win the Golden Contract and claim the WBC International super-lightweight belt in the process.

Elsewhere on the card, Serge Michel moved into the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight final with a lethal fourth round stoppage win over Liam Conroy.

Michel dropped Conroy on multiple occasions, earning the win inside the distance and booking himself a final in the showdown with Ricards Bolotniks.

On the undercard, Steven Ward made a successful move into the cruiserweight division with a points win over Jone Volau, Ben Fail won his professional debut with an impressive points victory against Robbie Chapman, and rising star William Hamilton defeated Genadij Krajevskij.

OHARA DAVIES bt TYRONE MCKENNA MD (96-94, 96-94, 95-95)

Golden Contract super-lightweight final – WBC International super-lightweight title

Davies: “I’m on top of the world. After this we’re going to go out and eat everything because I’ve been disciplined for weeks. You name it, we’ll get it and we’re going to go party.

“I’m the first ever Golden Contract champion and this is only the start. I’m going to kick on from here and continue to have success.”

SERGE MICHEL bt LIAM CONROY TKO4

Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final

Michel: “I am very happy. Round by round I was feeling better. I landed with the right uppercut and cross, those are my best punches. I am here to win the tournament, and it will be a great final with Bolotniks.”

STEVEN WARD bt Jone Volau PTS6 (59-55)

Ward: “He was a tough lad but I felt really good in there. I wasn’t going in there to stop him. I’ve put 25 pounds on since my last fight so it’s a big jump. I just went in there and did what Nigel and Jamie told me to do.

“I don’t know how I made light-heavyweight. It was just sheer dedication and good people around me. I’d love to fight for a British title before the end of the year. I have the ability.”

BEN FAIL bt Robbie Chapman PTS6 (60-54)

Fail: “I enjoyed it. Robbie was a tough man and threw some good shots. I believe in my team and they know what they’re doing. They knew it would be a perfect opponent for me and a good learning fight.

“You get a bit more stuck in as a pro and I enjoyed it. My brother Carl will be next to make his debut, and he’ll smash it. He’s just as good as me if not better. We train together every day and we both love it.”

WILLIAM HAMILTON bt Genadij Krajevskij PTS4

Hamilton: “It felt good. Having that amount of time off meant I was a bit rusty and I felt a bit sluggish in there. I don’t know if it’s the weight, as I was a bit lighter this time, but it’s good to be back and get the win.

“He’s a tricky fighter and a tough man. In the third round he had a few tricks but it’s all about learning. I’m hoping to be out in December in a six rounder and pushing on.”