‘World Boxing Super Series at Heavyweight has to generate BILLIONS’

Talk of a World Boxing Super Series tournament taking place at the heavyweight limit has filled column inches over the past month.

Kalle Sauerland floated the idea about staging an eight-man extravaganza, which would feature many top contenders at 200 pounds plus.

The likes of Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz Jr. are in the mix. Plus, the winner of the forthcoming clashes between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora, and Alexander Povetkin vs. Derek Chisora.

Those five eventualities would potentially join Michael Hunter, Joseph Parker, and WBA’ regular’ champion Manuel Charr, the latter for a title to be up for grabs.

Trevor Bryan, the current mandatory for Charr’s belt, may also lay claim to participate due to his status.

New Cruiserweight Ali Trophy winner Mairis Breidis and several others would also be on the shortlist.

All that could be worked out in the due process, although one man doesn’t see it happening – Alexander Krassyuk.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES

Usyk’s representative discussed the possibility of organizing the vast competition. But Krassyuk wasn’t as enthusiastic on a WBSS as Sauerland.

“It’s a great idea but almost unreal to organize. We are still in season two, and season three has started,” Krassyuk told mybettingsites.co.uk.

“Financial wise, you’ll have to generate billions to make it happen. It’s not a matter of millions. It’s billions. So I cannot see a source coming forward with that sort of money. ”

With Chisora to deal with during the next few weeks, Usyk concentrates on the job at hand.

HEAVYWEIGHT UPDATE

Krassyuk offered an update on the potential venue now that no fans can attend.

“Eddie is taking care of the organizational stuff. But we have (less) than one month to go (until October 24), and things may change on both sides.

“It (the situation with Covid) can become worse, or it can become better, you never know. We know at this stage, the government did not allow fans in attendance, so that it will take place in a venue appropriate for that kind of event.

“This kind of fight should not go without spectators, but if the government does not allow it due to COVID restrictions then fans will watch on TV.”







On Usyk’s frame of mind ahead of a second bout at heavyweight, Krassyuk concluded: “He has a high-level discipline, and his confidence comes out of the profession.

“When he’s in the locker room waiting, he has the impression that twelve weeks of hard work is behind him. There’s nothing else he can do. The fight night is his holiday and his party.”

