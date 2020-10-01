Development gives fans hope for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III in 2021

A fresh development in the Pay Per View situation has given hope to a contracted Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in 2021.

The heavyweight pair were due to meet in July, then December 19. The whole spectacle faces a delay until at least next year.

Ongoing problems with the coronavirus outbreak have made it impossible for organizers to arrange the logistics.

The new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is also being considered to host. Due to the NFL season being in full swing, that doesn’t make it viable for this year.

After the Super Bowl on February 7, further options will open up to Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions for the Pay Per View.

This extra couple of months will also give the MGM Grand an extension to allow fans to return to the Grand Garden Arena.

Over the past three months, the MGM has hosted several events, all without fans present. A target of December should allow at least a small number of fans into shows there.

It has since come to light that Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz will move from October 24 to October 31 in San Antonio, where a selection of fans will be present at the event.









This development gives renewed hope to Fury vs. Wilder, who ideally will want a full house or close to a packed house to keep the fight in the rematch venue.

If this proves impossible, the Allegiant Stadium, with around 20,000 to 30,000 capacity, could prove ideal. But for now, dates after the Super Bowl are only workable.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Therefore, Fury vs. Wilder III is heading to a calendar mark of February 20 onwards. Something WBN has already stated over the last few months.

A full year could pass before Fury and Wilder share a ring once again, following a bruising one-sided battle early in 2020.

Fury went on a rampage from the get-go, dropping and stopping an out-of-sorts Wilder in seven rounds. Wilder needs a significant improvement for the third installment.

When that happens remains up in the air right now due to Covid.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.