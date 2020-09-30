Viktor Agateljan vs. Tomas Bezvoda – Results from Czech Republic

Usti nad Labem, Czech: Viktor Agateljan vs. Tomas Bezvoda – boxing event results for September 25th.

Middle: Viktor Agateljan (9-1) W PTS 10 Tomas Bezvoda (8-11).

Heavy: Tomas Salek (13-2) W TKO 3 Pawel Sowik (3-7).

Middle: Wanik Awdijan (26-1) W PTS 6 Pavel Albrecht (5-8).

Light Heavy: Ondrej Budera (13-17-1) W PTS 8 Sascha Arsumanjan (7-1-1)

Agateljan vs. Bezvoda

Agateljan produces a strong finish and wins the vacant Czech title with a points victory over Bezvoda.

Over the first half of the fight, these two produced an entertaining contest with neither able to dominate.

After five rounds, two judges had Agateljan narrowly ahead by 47-46, and the third saw it 47-46 for Bezvoda.

Agateljan forced the fight hard over the second half dominating the battle in close and at a distance.

With his brother Erik, an Elite level amateur, urging him to up the pace, he shook Bezvoda a couple of times and emerged a clear winner.

Scores 98-92, 97-93, and 96-92 for Agateljan.

The 26-year-old Armenian-born Agateljan was Czech schools champion at 38.5kg and boxed right through to winning tournaments at 75kg.

His only loss is a points decision against Tej Pratap Singh in Australia last year. Bezvoda, a teammate of Agateljan as an amateur, has lost his previous four bouts on points.

Salek vs. Sowik

Czech heavyweight Salek punches too hard for Pole Sowik. After taking the first round, he went on to floor Sowik three times before ending it in the third.

An eleventh win inside the distance for the 22-year-old Czech. His losses have come against Pavel Sour for the national title and unbeaten Peter Kadiru. Fourth loss in a row for Sowik.







Awdijan vs. Albrecht

Awdijan takes unanimous verdict over substitute Albrecht. The 6’2” Armenian-born Awdijan turned professional at 17, but shoulder and foot injuries have affected his progress.

The 25-year-old German has put together a 19 bout winning streak since losing to Frenchman Kevin Thomas Cojean in 2014. Too massive a step up for Albrecht.

Budera vs. Arsumanjan

Budera returns to the ring and takes a majority decision over unbeaten Arsumanjan. Budera was a firm underdog.

He had announced his retirement in July after suffering three consecutive inside the distance losses but never say never.

Budera outfought Arsumanjan and took a deserved decision. Scores 78-74, and 78-75 for Budera and 76-76.

Budera will now give it one more try to see how far he can go. German Arsumanjan has a rebuilding job on his hands.