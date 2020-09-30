Tyrone McKenna vs Ohara Davies – Golden Contract Running Order

Bitter rivals Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies exchanged heated words as they weighed in ahead of their highly-anticipated #GoldenContract super-lightweight final on Wednesday.

The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Elsewhere on the bill, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, and Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman.

IFL TV AND SKY SPORTS BOXING FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE – 7:15PM GMT

Bout 1:

Cruiserweight, 4 Rounds

WILLIAM HAMILTON (13st 13lbs) vs. GENADIJ KRAJEVSKIJ (13st 5lbs 8oz)

SKY SPORTS ARENA AND ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 8:00PM GMT / 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST

Bout 2:

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

BEN FAIL (11st 4lbs 2oz) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (11st 9lbs 4oz)

Bout 3:

Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds

STEVEN WARD (14st 6lbs 4oz) vs. JONE VOLAU (14st 1lb)

Bout 4:

Golden Contract Light-Heavyweight Semi-Final, 10 Rounds

SERGE MICHEL (12st 6lbs 12oz) vs. LIAM CONROY (12st 6lbs 12oz)

Bout 5:

Golden Contract Super-Lightweight Final, 10 Rounds

TYRONE MCKENNA (9st 13lbs 12oz) vs. OHARA DAVIES (9st 13lbs 12oz)