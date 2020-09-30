Conor McGregor sticks it to Dana White in casting Manny Pacquiao doubts

MP8 / BT Sport

Conor McGregor has enraged former boss Dana White by attempting to secure a separate fight to Manny Pacquiao against a UFC fighter outside his old jurisdictions.

‘The Notorious’ already had a beef with White when releasing private emails shared before his recent ‘retirement’ from the company.

Since then, McGregor has seemingly been on the lookout to stir more trouble with White.

In what seemingly puts his ‘charity exhibition’ with Manny Pacquiao in doubt, McGregor wants to face UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier next.

McGregor even gave a date and venue for the battle, which Poirier accepted.

“Hey, bro! Do you want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC,” said McGregor. “I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it.

“Sell it on PPV or work a tv deal. We work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity ‘exhibition.’

“December 12 in the Point Depot, Ireland. No weigh-ins. Open weight. Unified rules. I will arrange all the travel fare for you and your family.

“McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA. In association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”









Poirier soon responded: “December 12, circle your calendars.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

How McGregor can participate in another bout before his ‘agreed’ encounter with Pacquiao remains a mystery. Initially, it thought the Pacquiao fight would happen in January.

The ‘Pacman’ only has two workable dates in his calendar. And unless McGregor now wants to leave it until July, it’s hard to see how Pacquiao happens.

Add to that the fact Mikey Garcia believes he has his own deal secured with the WBA welterweight champion. The whole situation seems messy.







At this point, it would be fair to say there is no real deal for Pacquiao vs. McGregor. Just a tentative agreement between them.

Seeking out other opponents doesn’t seem viable to any stretch of the imagination. And especially if McGregor got himself injured.

How it all works out, in the end, is anyone’s guess. But the relationship between McGregor and White could now be an unworkable one.

A sad ending.

