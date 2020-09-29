Tyrone McKenna believes Ohara Davies is distracted ahead of Golden Contract final

Tyrone McKenna has warned Ohara Davies that his other distractions will be what causes his downfall during Wednesday’s huge Golden Contract super-lightweight final.

The massive card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

McKenna (21-1-1, 6 KOs) feels that Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) is focusing on everything else but him ahead of their battle tomorrow, and the Belfast man feels that is going to be a big mistake.

McKenna said: “I’ve been driven by one thing, and that’s fighting Ohara Davies and winning the Golden Contract. It seems like he’s been focused on a lot more than just Tyrone McKenna, and that’s going to be his downfall.

“We had the face-off interview on Monday, and I don’t even think he knew who he was coming down to face off with. Whether it was Anthony Fowler, Florian Marku, Sam Jones, or whoever else he’s been kicking off with on Twitter. He’s having arguments with everybody but me. He’s fighting me but he’s not acting like he is.

“I’m not underestimating him. I still think he’ll bring his A-game and I’ll bring mine. There is a massive opportunity with this Golden Contract and I won’t let that slip.

“I’m not going into this fight thinking it’s a grudge match and that I hate Ohara Davies. If I do this then I’ll let my emotions get the better of me and I’ll get stuck into a war that I shouldn’t be in. I’ll stick to what Pete Taylor tells me to do.”

Elsewhere on the bill, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and William Hamilton fights Genadij Krajevskij.