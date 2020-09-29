Kem Ljungquist pitted against German southpaw Senad Gashi on Oct 17

📷 Team Sauerland

Team Sauerland’s unbeaten Danish Heavyweight Kem Ljungquist (10-0, 5 KOs) will face the toughest test of his professional career when he squares off against experienced German southpaw Senad Gashi (20-3, 20 KOs) on Universum’s show on October 17th at the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf.

30-year-old Ljungquist, who hails from Herlev in Denmark, was most recently in action on January 25th 2020 when he dominated Ukraine’s German Skobenko over eight rounds at the Work Your Champ Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The 6”7 Danish southpaw returns to a happy hunting ground as he fights in Germany for the sixth time in his professional career, and he’s optimistic that the fans can expect a ferocious fight when he faces off against Gashi.

“The ring is my second home and I always look forward to the rush of a fight,” said Ljungquist. “The fans can expect to see a technical fighter with good overall skills and who’s in it to win it. I want to fight for titles and be in the mix.

“I’ve seen a bit of Gashi on YouTube and he looks good, but I want to take a step up in each fight and if Gashi is the next step I’ll take the fight gladly.

Nisse Sauerland, head of Team Sauerland and promoter of Ljungquist, believes stepping up a level will bring the best out of his undefeated heavyweight.

“Kem has a solid amateur career and has taken to the paid ranks with ease,” said Sauerland. “We want him to fight for titles and he needs to beat people like Senad Gashi to make that happen. We are looking forward to Kem coming through this fight and showing Denmark that they have a new hero to support.”

The event on October 17th, which is named ‘Back2Business’, will be headlined by IBO International Super Lightweight Champion Artem Harutyunyan as he defends his titles against Germany’s Timo Schwarzkopf. The action will be available to watch on ZDF in Germany.