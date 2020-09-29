Jose Ramirez manager lets rip at Josh Taylor following ‘Uber driver’ victory

Queensberry

Bad blood has opened up from the manager of Jose Ramirez, Rick Mirigian, following Josh Taylor’s first-round victory over Apinun Khongsong.

Mirigian has been vocal on social media since Taylor blasted out Khongsong to set up an undisputed unification with Ramirez.

Accusing Taylor of fighting an ‘Uber driver,’ Mirigian has predicted Ramirez stops the Scot in seven rounds.

Talks are ongoing as Top Rank boss Bob Arum makes the fight one of his top priorities for the coming months.

On the performance, in which Taylor notched his 13th stoppage from 17 wins, Mirigian said: “Slightly better than what I would have done or even Bob Arum against Khomsong, slightly better.

“Arum’s left might have finished it even faster.”

He added: “Can you believe he took a bow and celebrated after that? I swear he was overweight, drunk, and high during that fight!

“Who celebrates like that after beating a Uber driver!? #Pathetic We should be fighting you right now. Ramirez beats him in seven!”

In a further post, Mirigian stated: “This is some funny a** s***. Who takes a bow after beating a uber driver and is ‘proud?’

“I mean the guy was doing ‘high-kicks’ when warming up! Pathetic! Then he says ‘he was a dangerous opponent’ – even after the fight!

“He needs to get high and go bar fight to prepare for the next one.”

This is some funny ass shit, who takes a bow after beating a uber driver & is "proud", I mean the guy was doing "high kicks" when warming up! Pathetic! Then he says "he was a dangerous opponent" even after the fight! He needs to get high & go bar fight to prepare for next one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHKEK8Bxti — Rick Mirigian (@RGMPROMO) September 28, 2020

Strong words from Mirigian. He wasn’t impressed by Taylor doing the business in minimal time.

Ramirez, who holds the WBC and WBO versions to Taylor’s IBF and WBA, has set his sights on the pair meeting next.

“I want Josh Taylor next, period. The only message I have is ‘be ready’ because he hasn’t faced anyone like me before. I’m coming with everything,” he warned.

I want @JoshTaylorBoxer next Period. Only message I have is “be ready” because he hasn’t faced anyone like me before. I’m coming with everything. 👊🏽🔥 Vamos con todo a demostrarle a esta cabron algo que nunca a visto. O miedo. 👊🏽 — Jose Ramirez (@RAMIREZBOXING) September 17, 2020

Arum, who looks after the affairs of both, is on the case. The Hall of Famer wants to give the fans another battle with all the marbles on the line.

“Josh Taylor wasn’t given a stiff test yesterday, but Taylor vs. Ramirez will now be as competitive a fight as you can make. And we look forward to making it,” confirmed Arum.

.@JoshTaylorBoxer wasn’t given a stiff test yesterday, but Taylor vs. @RAMIREZBOXING will now be as competitive a fight as you can make. And we look forward to making it. — Bob Arum (@BobArum) September 28, 2020

JOSE RAMIREZ vs JOSH TAYLOR

There’s no doubt the super lightweight match-up is high on his to-do list as Arum continues to delight fans with huge fights during the pandemic.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez, another clash with four belts on the line, is already secured. Ramirez vs. Taylor is set to crown yet another undisputed king.







Terence Crawford began a trio of four-belt rulers for Arum in the modern era of the sport.

Add to that the possibility of Tyson Fury doing similar at heavyweight, and Top Rank certainly has made a case for leading the way in the sport on a worldwide level.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.