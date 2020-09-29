Jazza Dickens, Derry Mathews positive for Covid-19, bout drops off card

MTK

One half of the Golden Contract tournament climax featuring Jazza Dickens has been postponed after coronavirus protocol had to happen on the eve of the fight.

MTK Global, organizers of the event, released a statement. They confirmed one of their headlining contests wouldn’t take place at the last minute.

The statement read: “Following the results of the COVID-19 testing, the fight between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh has unfortunately been postponed.

“This is due to positive tests for Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews.

“Certainly, all health and social distancing rules followed concerning the guidelines put in place by the British Boxing Board of Control.

“No other fighters on the bill tested positive.

“MTK Global will continue to monitor the situation as the health and wellbeing of all involved is our utmost priority.

“Dickens and his team have immediately left the fight bubble, with the show proceeding with the remaining five fights on the card.







MINUS JAZZA DICKENS

“Tyrone McKenna goes up against Ohara Davies in the #GoldenContract super-lightweight final.

“Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-final.

“Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau. Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman.

“William Hamilton fights Genadij Krajevskij.

“MTK will announce the news on a rescheduled date for the fight between Dickens and Walsh in due course.”

Furthermore, the Golden Contract Tournament is live on Sky Sports.