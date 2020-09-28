Manny Pacquiao coach unsure on Conor McGregor fight, predicts early KO

Chris Farina

Long-time Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach is unsure how true reports are that Conor McGregor will be the next opponent for 2021.

Roach, who has seen his relationship with Pacquiao become more distant in recent years, is yet to be officially contacted over any clash.

Pacquiao’s team has confirmed McGregor will face the WBA welterweight champion in a non-title exhibition.

Complete details of the event are still up in the air. A high-cost Pay Per View is a certainty, though.

Roach says if it does go ahead, McGregor won’t last the two rounds a particular British star did over a decade ago.

If this is true, Manny Pacquiao will have an easier time with you than when he fought Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton,” stated Roach.

A Pacquiao at the height of his powers obliterated Hatton at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 2nd of 2009.

The Manchester fighter walked straight onto a bazooka punch by Pacquiao. Prone and still, he stayed on the canvas for a worrying amount of time.

Years later, Hatton admitted the defeat made him depressed as he took it as humiliation. Whether McGregor can avoid similarly is up for debate.

Against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, McGregor was allegedly carried for ten rounds before the American dispatched the ex-UFC champion at his own will.







MANNY PACQUIAO DANGER

If Pacquiao intends it, there’s no doubting the Filipino Senator could knock McGregor out in the first round. It all depends on when he feels like it.

McGregor is bereft of any real boxing skills after spending his career grappling in the octagon. Amateur boxing learned in his younger days didn’t seem to be present when he fought Mayweather.

Tapping Floyd on the back of his head and sometimes forgetting what discipline he was participating in was evident. ‘The Notorious’ looked awkward in there.

Pacquiao will be a different proposition than Mayweather for McGregor. The ‘Pacman’ goes more for the jugular than his welterweight rival.

It all means extra danger for McGregor, who will have to be on guard from the first second to avoid the fate inflicted on Hatton.

We shall see.

