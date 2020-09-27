Serhii Bohachuk extends perfect KO record in Mexico

World Ranked Junior Middleweight Serhii ‘El Flacco’ Bohachuk, (18-0, 18 KOs), continued his torrid streak with a sixth-round stoppage of Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila, (21-2-2, 8 KO’s).

In the process, he defended his WBC Continental Americas Title in the scheduled ten-round main event at the Grupo SIPSE TV Studios in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

Promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and Ural Boxing and trained by the renowned Manny Robles, the 25-year-old Ukrainian attacked Davila from the onset of the fight with his trademark all-action style.

Bohachuk continuously hammered away at the valiant Davila.

Fighting off Davila’s hard combinations, Bohachuk displayed his full arsenal overwhelming the Mexican veteran as the fight proceeded.

Following a torrent of body shots in the sixth round, Davila’s corner stopped the bout before the start of the seventh stanza presenting Bohachuk with the victory.

Heading into the fight, Bohachuk was ranked #13 by the World Boxing Council and #8 by the International Boxing Federation.

Bohachuk vs. Davila was broadcast live on ESPN Knockout across all Latin American countries. The event was promoted by Max Boxing and sponsored by Team Berchelt.