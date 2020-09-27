Jermell Charlo unifies at 154 pounds with brutal body jab knockout

Amanda Westcott

Houston’s Charlo Twins made successful pay-per-view debuts on Saturday in a historic night of boxing as Jermell Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound titles.

The victory was secured for Jermell with a spectacular eighth-round knockout against Jeison Rosario in the second main event of a doubleheader on SHOWTIME PPV at the Mohegan Sun.

His 30-year-old twin brother Jermall Charlo defended his WBC Middleweight world title for the third time and improved to 6-0 at 160 pounds with a skilled and disciplined unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the first main event of an unprecedented night of boxing that included five world title bouts presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Jermell (34-1, 18 KOs) stole the show in the main event as he knocked out Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in stunning fashion just 21 seconds into the eighth round with a straight left jab to the body.

Rosario struggled to get to his knees and appeared to have the wind knocked out of him as he was counted out by referee Harvey Dock.

WOW @TwinCharlo delivers a brutal jab to the body and drops Rosario! Jermell Charlo is now a unified champion at 154-lbs via KO 💥 #CharloDoubleheader pic.twitter.com/dDmFJdo6JH — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 27, 2020

“It’s Lions Only forever,” Jermell said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time. Dreams do come true. This is a part of my dream and a part of my destiny. I’m satisfied and I’m happy.”

Jermell became boxing’s ninth unified champion with his trainer Derrick James becoming the only current trainer with two unified titlists, including Jermell and Errol Spence Jr.

After seven completed round, Jermell held a narrow lead on all three judges’ scorecards: 66-65 and 67-64 twice.







Jermell recorded two knockdowns before his knockout. In the closing seconds of the sixth round, Rosario from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, went down for the second time as Charlo connected on a short left hook that stunned Rosario, who was saved by the bell.

Rosario was also sent to the canvas early as Jermell scored a knockdown on a left hook to the top of Rosario’s head in the first minute of the fight.

Rosario was taken to the hospital for observation following the fight.

“I knew that he was going to keep coming after the first knockdown,” Jermell said. “He kept pressing for four or five rounds until I floored him again. I’m growing and learning that the knockout just comes. I know that I have explosive power in both hands. I utilized my jab more than any other punch in this fight and that’s what got me these straps.”