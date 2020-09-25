Oleksandr Usyk team predict Anthony Joshua vacates WBO for Tyson Fury

Mark Robinson / Ed Mulholland

Alexander Krassyuk, the co-promoter of the mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, believes the fight may not happen in 2021.

Ukrainian Usyk’s team has been adamant that AJ must fight Usyk immediately after his December clash with Kubrat Pulev, which is also mandatory for the IBF.

But Krassyuk admitted he believes the four-belt ruler will ditch the WBO belt if a Tyson Fury fight presents itself, hinting at a unification bout between the two British heavyweights.

With his fighter’s date against Derek Chisora agreed for next month, Krassyuk revealed the agreement with Eddie Hearn to fight Usyk is only on paper, not in writing.

He believes that making these plans so far in advance before other fights occur is ‘stupid’.

“Usyk is mandatory for the WBO title, he is not mandatory for AJ personally,” Krassyuk told MyBettingSites.com. “He is mandatory for the belt and whoever owns the belt is the possible opponent.

“Many people from a boxing audience would love to see Usyk and AJ, especially here in Ukraine, but also throughout the world.

“Fury-AJ is much more anticipated because they are two British guys, two heavyweights. Maybe there’s a chance that they’re going to fight for the undisputed championship (five belts), which has never happened before in the history of the sport. A cherry on the cake (but unlikely unless they wait for Usyk to have his WBO shot).

“If there is a chance for AJ to fight Fury, I think he will vacate, that’s my personal feeling.

“We agreed that as soon as AJ fights Pulev and wins, he will have to face Usyk. This is our agreement but never on paper. This is what we agreed with Eddie when we gave the road for Pulev and AJ for the IBF.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

“But there was also a term in the case the Fury fight turns out. Then AJ may choose Fury as the top fight.

“But one remark from me, it (Fury vs. Joshua) cannot happen for the WBO belt. AJ would have to vacate.

“Anything could happen; things like Fury Wilder III may end up in favor of Wilder. If it goes that way, Fury vs. AJ is not a possibility anymore.

“It’s so uncertain that making plans now is stupid,” he added.

UNDISPUTED

As WBN has previously pointed out, there are six boxers with a chance of becoming undisputed at 200 pounds plus.

Should Joshua then decide against the Usyk battle, the possibility of one sole champion will be lost – for the time being.

