Hosea Burton, Ricards Bolotniks in phenomenal shape for Golden Contract semi-final

Hosea Burton and Ricards Bolotniks both made weight in fanstastic shape today ahead of their highly-anticipated Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final tomorrow night.

Burton (25-1, 11 KOs) faces Bolotniks (16-5-1, 7 KOs) in Riga, Latvia in their highly-anticipated fight on Saturday, live on IFL TV, with a place in the final of the Golden Contract light-heavyweight tournament at stake.

The two men took part in their weigh-in on Friday, with Burton coming in at a ripped and ready 79.1kg (12st 6lbs 6oz), while Bolotniks was slightly lighter at 78.8kg (12st 5lb 11oz).

Burton reached the semi-final thanks to a dominant unanimous decision win over Bob Ajisafe during the quarter-final in December, while Bolotniks picked up an incredible first round stoppage win against Steven Ward, winning the WBO European light-heavyweight title in the process.

The winner of this fight will take on the winner of the other semi-final, which sees Liam Conroy meet Serge Michel at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England on Wednesday.

A packed undercard in Riga tomorrow will also feature some of Latvia’s best talent, as Artus Gorlovs goes up against Felipe Nsue, Marcis Grundulis takes on Brayan Mairena, Artus Ahmetovs faces Vladyslav Baranov, Dymtro Bezus clashes with Morgan Dessaux plus much more.