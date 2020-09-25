Gervonta Davis shows off ripped abs, weight issues branded ‘complete BS’

Mayweather Promo

Gervonta Davis is in tremendous shape just under a month away from the multi-weight world champion’s first big Pay Per View headliner.

‘Tank’ begins his boxing takeover with a phenomenal match-up against fellow-ruler Leo Santa Cruz in what may be a Fight of the Year contender.

Weeks out from the battle, wholly unfounded and unproven rumors circulated that Davis may be struggling with his weight.

Due to the 25-year-old having some trouble in the past, it seems like a report just reaching to stir trouble, something Davis’ promoter Leonard Ellerbe didn’t take kindly to.

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions bit back and branded the whole story as lies.

“It’s complete bulls—,” said Ellerbe. “He’s having a terrific camp, and he’s on point with everything. I’m very proud of him!”

Davis then posted a picture of himself with ripped abs and seemingly without a care in the world, indeed a two-finger gesture to those detractors.

We in shape or shapes? 👿 pic.twitter.com/jA7nMxXeaV — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 25, 2020

Not letting up on the haters, Ellerbe continued to fight his corner.

“That’s an old a– pic. You know what this is all about,” said Ellerbe to a photograph circulating on social media. “Everybody locked in with all hands on deck!”

He added: “He on point, so they have to find something else. When he makes 130 with ease, it’ll be something else, trust me.”

Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza joined Ellerbe in his condemnation of those who feel the need to start false accusations.

"I've seen All Access video footage which proves it!"







GERVONTA DAVIS BOX OFFICE

Fighting at 135 in his most recent victory over Yoriorkis Gamboa, Davis now drops back five pounds to challenge for both the super featherweight and lightweight belts on the same night.

It promises to be a historic event for all concerned as Davis attempts to prove what Ellerbe and Espinoza have been championing all along – that he’s a box office draw.

PPV will tell the story, and with fans unable to attend due to the pandemic, bumper numbers may be possible for Davis vs. Santa Cruz on October 24.

