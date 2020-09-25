Saudi Arabia interest remains in Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II

World Boxing News can reveal that Saudi Arabian money men are still keen to bring Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II to the region.

As reported first in December, Middle Eastern investors had the means on standby to secure a massive rematch between them.

At the time, Mayweather outlined that he would fight twice in 2020. Pacquiao’s name was the clear favorite as rumors of a deal continued for weeks.

WBN has knowledge of the current situation, having broken the news of the second Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. fight staging there.

Odds of 25/1 shrank to evens on the same day (Aug 6, 2019) of WBN, revealing Saudi Arabia as the potential venue. The fight took place in the country last December.

Fast forward a year, and Saudi Arabia is once again hoping to land a huge event to satisfy a new thirst for sport from avid fans.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao is at the top of the wanted list as the first fight remains the most lucrative of all time. MayPac sold over 5.7m worldwide Pay Per Views.

Never ones to miss an opportunity, the Saudi Arabian organizers know a return event would make hundreds of millions if both fighters agreed.

Linked to a comeback, albeit against a no-hoper vlogger, Mayweather would stand to make much more cash if he fought Pacquiao instead.

The American would even be able to challenge for another world title into the bargain. Pacquiao holds the WBA welterweight title.

Filipino’s much-loved Senator ripped the belt away from Keith Thurman last summer in Las Vegas and is no closer to naming an opponent for what may be Pacquiao’s final bout.

A run at the Presidency of The Philippines is on the cards for 2022. That development leaves Pacquiao with little wiggle room due to the pandemic.

Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, Terence Crawford, and Kell Brook are all seemingly off the table. While Thurman would not be considered for a rematch.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO II

This fact gives Pacquiao slim options. Mayweather would be the perfect tonic and an excellent way for both legends to go out for good on the same night.

Their 2015 collision ended with punters unhappy due to the nature of the fight and a reported injury to Pacquiao pre-fight.

Taking another installment to the Middle East makes perfect sense in the current climate and would certainly net both men a nine-figure paycheck.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.