EUBC to meet for discussions over AIBA Presidential election

The European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) will meet for their strategic quarterly meeting where the main point of discussion will be the upcoming AIBA Presidential election at the Extraordinary Congress in December and which candidate they will rally their support around.

EUBC President Franco Falcinelli issued a public letter to address the election on Wednesday ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

Falcinelli stated, “I would like to reiterate that the election of the new President would show the IOC our firm determination for an urgent return of AIBA to the Olympic family. “

On December 12, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) will hold a vote to elect a permanent President for boxing’s only global governing body in all its forms. More than 200 member federations will cast their vote for the next president and the future of boxing hangs in the balance. AIBA is currently being led by Interim President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane of Morocco.

AIBA has been on the ropes for several years but last year it was dealt a devastating blow. Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov election as President in November 2018 was the catalyst for the International Olympic Committee’s 2019 decision to suspend AIBA of Olympic recognition at the 2020 Tokyo Games. AIBA has been unable to properly address its finances, governance and refereeing standards with the IOC. Rakhimov was on a United States sanctions list for alleged involvement with a global crime network at the time of his appointment.

The IOC must sanction AIBA to oversee the Olympic competition which remains the crown jewel event for all amateur boxers around the world. A special task force was put in place to oversee boxing at the Tokyo Games but with the suspension of the 2020 Olympics due to the novel coronavirus, AIBA may again have a chance to be considered to oversee the competition. The IOC has called for more transparency and a totally new regime to lead the organization into the future free of controversy.

A handful of candidates from around the world have been rumored but the first entrant to the race is the polarizing Azerbaijan’s Suleyman Mikayilov.

Mikayilov, 58, was a boxing referee and judge in his home country prior to taking a role as the deputy head of the Department for Combating Smuggling and Customs Offences of the Main Baku Customs Department in 1995. Two years after Mikayilov’s appointment, the 1997 report of the International Narcotics Control Board came out. It noted that “urgent action is needed to curb the growing flow of illegal drugs from Asia to Europe through Azerbaijan.” According to the US State Department, in the mid-90s, Azerbaijanis controlled about 80% of all heroin supplies to Moscow. A significant share of the supplies were alleged to be controlled by the “Lankaran” criminal group. The group consisted mainly of people from the Lankaran region of Azerbaijan, hence its name.

Mikayilov headed the Department for Combating Smuggling and Customs Offences until 2001. He resigned after the Azerbaijani authorities publicly burned 50 kg of heroin and signed up to the United Nations program to combat drug smuggling. Some time later, Suleyman Mikayilov was appointed head of the Lankaran region of Azerbaijan.







Shortly before Olympic suspension, then AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov stepped aside but due to the amended Bylaws, he still had a chance to come back within a year. During the AIBA Congress meeting in Geneva in June 2019 there was a motion to vote on removing full article 16 of the Bylaws, that would mean a full resigning of Rakhimov from the President position. Owing to the minutes, there were 21 members presented and Mikayilov was among the only representatives to vote on behalf of Rakhimov, likely credit to his longtime friendship with the former President.

The IOC has stated that the AIBA suspension is not due to “one individual” when addressing Rakhimov’s alleged ties to the heroin trade. Rather, it is the network of corruption that has plagued AIBA for many years.

In order to restore AIBA’s premier position overseeing the Olympics and the elite amateur competitions around the world, the IOC has repeatedly requested a new regime. Many insiders close to AIBA believe that great strides have been made under Interim President Moustahsane and that if he decides to run he will be among the strongest candidates in the field.

More news surrounding the AIBA Presidential Election is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.