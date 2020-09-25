Errol Spence Jr has everything to prove against Danny Garcia

Stephanie Trapp

When you’re the reigning world champion, everyone wants to take a shot. When you’re Errol Spence Jr and haven’t fought since miraculously escaping serious injury in a car accident, there are inevitably doubts about whether you’ve still got what it takes to remain the best.

Despite the fact that Spence remains undefeated after 26 fights, 21 via knockout and 5 by decision, some pundits have questioned whether he’ll be the same fighter after his accident last October.

Spence trashed his Ferrari 488 Spider at high speed and while the vehicle flipped numerous times, he was ejected and somehow managed to avoid breaking any bones. He did suffer facial lacerations and lost a few teeth, along with scrapes and bruising elsewhere around his body and limbs. After spending six days in the hospital, reports emerged that Spence caused the crash through dangerous driving.

Almost one year on from car crash, trainer gives Errol Spence Jr. update https://t.co/Pq6w3vgzAG #boxing pic.twitter.com/9PShJ9XnVZ — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@WorldBoxingNews) September 17, 2020

Initially boastful of his remarkable survival following that incident, Spence was roundly criticized by fans and followers on social networks, who felt the boxer was setting a bad example. However, in an interview with Essentially Sports, he later apologized and admitted he’d been taking a lot of things for granted in life and having nearly lost his life, realized that he needed to regain focus.

Having now recovered fully and had plenty of time to train over the last few months, Spence appears confident that he’s back in top shape. Scheduled to fight fellow American welterweight Danny Garcia on 21st November, the 30-year-old has more than just his exceptional boxing record at stake; he must also recover his reputation as a sportsman.

According to the latest boxing odds available online at Space Casino, there’s absolutely no doubting which fighter is the favorite. Defending his WBC and IBF welterweight titles, Errol Spence Jr is priced at 1/4 and widely expected to defeat Danny Garcia, who is tipped at 53/20 to mount a successful challenge for the two belts.

The main concern for Spence is whether the accident has left any lasting psychological effects, which could influence the way he fights. Although no other boxer has beaten him, life itself handed Spence the first real beating of his life, just over a year ago. If he’s capable of putting that behind him fully, has insisted there are no physical problems of any concern, he should be able to maintain his dominance of the welterweight scene.

Spence landed the IBF welterweight title with a knockout victory against British rival Kell Brook, at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, back in May 2017. That triumph came on the back of a great run of consecutive knockout wins that stretched back to 2014. However, beating Danny Garcia will probably require lasting power, which Spence has also exhibited in his most recent fights.

After beating Mikey Garcia in March 2019 by unanimous decision after 12 rounds, Spence went on to beat Shawn Porter by split decision in September 2019, earning the WBC welterweight title in the process. Both those fights demonstrated that Spence is capable of going the distance if need be, which is why he remains the solid favorite in the upcoming bout with Danny Garcia. With his reputation on the line, that’s all the incentive needed.