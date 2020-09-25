Charlo double-header: Pay Per View weights for Saturday night

Amanda Westcott

Weights are in for Saturday night’s huge Charlo Double-header featuring world champion brothers Jermall and Jermell.

CARD ONE:

WBC Middleweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermall Charlo – 159 ¾ lbs.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko – 159 ½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey); Judges: David Sutherland (Oklahoma), Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Tim Cheatham (Las Vegas)

WBA Super Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Brandon Figueroa – 122 lbs.

Damien Vazquez – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: Gary Rosato (Pennsylvania); Judges: John McKaie (New York), Glenn Feldman (Connecticut), Don Trella (Connecticut)

WBO Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

John Riel Casimero – 117 ¾ lbs.

Duke Micah – 117 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Steve Willis (New York); Judges: Julie Lederman (New York), John McKaie (New York), Tim Cheatham (Las Vegas)

CARD TWO:

(Following a 30-minute intermission hosted by MORNING KOMBAT)

WBC, WBA, and IBF 154-pound Unification Bout – 12 Rounds

Jermell Charlo – 153 ¾ lbs.

Jeison Rosario – 153 ½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey); Judges: Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Glenn Feldman (Connecticut) John McKaie (New York)

WBC Vacant Super Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Luis Nery – 121 ½ lbs.

Aaron Alameda – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: Michael Ortega (Connecticut); Judges: Tom Carusone (Connecticut), Don Ackerman (New York), Julie Lederman (New York)

WBC Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Danny Roman – 121 ¼ lbs.

Juan Carlos Payano – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: John Callas (Connecticut); Judges: Don Trella (Connecticut), David Sutherland (Oklahoma), Kevin Morgan (New York)







SHOWTIME PPV

The announce team for the SHOWTIME PPV telecast is comprised of the most experienced and decorated boxing team on television. Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer is the host. Versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo handles blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and four-time world champion Abner Mares. Two Hall of Famers rounds out the telecast team: boxing historian Steve Farhood as an unofficial scorer, and world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. In addition, former world champion Raúl Marquez and sportscaster Alejandro Luna serve as expert analysts in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP).

The executive producer of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast is a four-time Emmy award winner David Dinkins, Jr. The director is Bob Dunphy, son of legendary Hall of Famer Don Dunphy. The pair has been guiding SHOWTIME Sports’ flagship series SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® since its inception in 1986 and has produced the three highest-grossing pay-per-view events of all time (Mayweather-Pacquiao, Mayweather-McGregor, Mayweather-Canelo).

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.