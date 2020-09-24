Nestor Bravo scores unanimous decision win over Jose Luis Gallegos in LA

Sean Michael Ham

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Nestor Bravo (19-0, 13 KOs) earned a unanimous decision victory over Jose Luis Gallegos (19-9, 14 KOs) after 10-rounds of action Wednesday night in the main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Bravo used a blistering body attack to establish control of the fight early, throwing big hooks and punctuating numerous combinations with body punches on his way to a 42 to 17 advantage in the category, according to Compubox. The Puerto Rican prospect stayed poised and was able to build up a lead on Gallegos by landing effectively throughout the first half of the fight.

Gallegos proved to be a durable test for Bravo, holding up to his attack and pushing him to round 10 for the first time in Bravo’s career. In round nine, referee Jack Reiss deducted a point from Bravo, citing fouls that required him to issue multiple warnings. Reiss would take away a second point in round 10 from Bravo for holding.

Although Bravo was stumbled by an overhand right in the final round, he was able to overcome a difficult opponent and earn the unanimous decision by the scores of 97-91 and 96-92 twice. Bravo rode a 165 to 137 punch advantage to the victory, while landing over 35% of his punches.

In the co-main event, Victor Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs) remained undefeated by delivering an impressive sixth-round TKO victory over previously unbeaten Ranfis Encarnacion (17-1, 13 KOs) in their featherweight bout.

“I’m very excited to get the victory,” said Pasillas. “Me and my coach have been back at home breaking this fight down piece by piece for 10 weeks. We don’t guess when we get in there.”

The smaller Pasillas found his distance from the outset, landing left hands in the opening frame as Encarnacion was still feeling him out. While Encarnacion had some success in round two, landing a trio of powerful straight right hands, he did so while still being countered effectively by Pasillas.

A Los Angeles native, Pasillas continued to vary his attack, flummoxing his opponent with accuracy (40% connect rate) and effective movement. In a fifth round that saw Pasillas land 47 power punches, he stunned Encarnacion with a combination that nearly put him down late before he was eventually saved by the bell.

“I’m confident in my skills and in my corner and we showed it in the ring,” said Pasillas. “We knew he was going to load up for one shot, so we just took our time and stuck to the plan.”

Pasillas waited patiently for his moment in the sixth round, eventually breaking through in the final minute with another barrage of punches, this one punctuated by a right hook-straight left combo that put Encarnacion down. Although Encarnacion got to his feet before the count, his corner halted the fight, with referee Sharon Sands waiving it off officially at 2:29 into the round.

“I want to take over the 122-pound division,” said Pasillas. “Making 126-pounds was easy for this fight. There are a lot of great fighters at 122-pounds. Whoever wants to do it, line them up. Because I’m taking all my straps.”

In the opening bout, unbeaten Maidel Sando (10-8, 7 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over Genc Pllana (8-2-1, 4 KOs) in their eight-round super middleweight duel.

Pllana’s awkward style presented problems for Sando in the opening rounds, as he showed off unpredictable movement and a slapping up-jab to deter Sando’s offense. The Cuban-born Sando, who now trains in Nashville, Tennessee, began to have more success in round four when he started to find his timing and eventually a home for his right hand to land.

As Pllana circled the ring, Sando began to work through his opponent’s jab and land combinations while his Pllana moved in reverse attempting to evade the attack. Without fear of being hurt by Pllana’s counters, Sando stayed in control through the final rounds, landing the harder punches throughout.

Sando held the statistical advantage by out landing Pllana 127-115, while landing 37% of his punches compared to Pllana’s 26% connect rate. At the end of the eight rounds, the judges all scored the fight in favor of Sando, by scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74.

The event was promoted by TGB Promotions and took place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles. The Encarnación vs. Pasillas fight was promoted in association with Sampson Boxing.