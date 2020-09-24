Floyd Mayweather might lose if he makes comeback for real – David Haye

SHOWTIME / BT Sport

Former heavyweight champion David Haye has offered his backing to a fight for Floyd Mayweather against a YouTube bereft of any real boxing skill.

Haye, who unified at cruiserweight before winning the sport’s top prize when defeating a giant in Nikolai Valuev, would be happy to see Mayweather return.

But rather than taking on the likes of Errol Spence Jr. or Shawn Porter, Haye is content to allow Mayweather to earn his millions by capitalizing on the current millennial fad for YouTube Boxing.

“I think it’s fun. It gets people talking,” Haye told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind seeing Floyd Mayweather fight YouTubers.

“I wouldn’t want to see Mayweather fighting someone young, undefeated. Why? What’s the point?

“They are younger and fresher. Mayweather may have slowed down a fraction. He may lose.”

In what is basically ‘Celebrity Boxing’ pushed into a Pay Per View arena, Mayweather is reportedly contemplating the selection of a vlogger.









FLOYD MAYWEATHER IN CHARGE

WBN believes media sources stating ‘Mayweather is considering an offer’ are way off the mark. Any fights that are to be made will be solely down to Floyd himself.

No other parties would have any say in the matter. Floyd Mayweather controls his destiny. If he wants to make millions by throwing boxing back into a wretched arena that could potentially be to the detriment of the sport, that will be his decision alone.

Hopefully, this won’t be the case. And Floyd either chooses to fight Manny Pacquiao in what would be an interesting rematch to potentially make more revenue, or he stays retired.







As for Haye, the big-punching Briton has been retired since suffering back-to-back losses against UK rival Tony Bellew.

Taking a five-year hiatus from the sport, ‘The Hayemaker’ returned at well below his best to embark on a second career.

It didn’t turn out well for his legacy. But like Mayweather can at a whim, Haye made millions from his reputation alone.

Having that kind of power is what drives Mayweather to seek opportunities. With Covid-19 suppressing our world, taking to YouTube for a fast buck might be his only option in the next six months.

Boxing purists would certainly not agree.

Leave it alone, Floyd.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.