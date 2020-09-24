FITE TV save British fans from UK TV blackout for Charlo double-header

FITE TV has agreed on a deal to broadcast the forthcoming Charlo brothers Pay Per View from the United States to many audiences around the world, including the UK.

British fight fans faced a blackout for the split-site showdown as Jermall and Jermell Charlo prepare to star in separate PPV’s on the same night.

Sky Sports and BT Sport both avoided securing UK TV rights. The situation left FITE TV free to offer fans the chance to purchase the event.

Jermall will face top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko headlining part one of the doubleheader. While Jermell takes on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in the main event of part two of the twin bill presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Those wishing to watch the whole show can click HERE and buy for $14.99 (around £12).

ICYMI There's a 6⃣ bout PPV featuring 5⃣ world title fights and 2⃣ identical twin brothers sharing the main event scene@premierboxing #CharloDoubleheader is streaming LIVE on #FITE in the 🇬🇧 #UK and other select international markets Sept. 26 | 7pm EThttps://t.co/mzP4lc2fuE pic.twitter.com/j2phkkNyNZ — FITE (@FiteTV) September 23, 2020

UNITED STATES CHARLO PAY PER VIEW INFO

The CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER occurs Saturday, September 26, on SHOWTIME PPV with an unprecedented event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The pay-per-view begins at a particular time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. It features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights – all on the same night for one price.

The SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins with the Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko three-fight card followed by a 30-minute intermission and then the Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario three-fight card.

Part one of the SHOWTIME PPV sees WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo facing top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa will defend his title against 122-pound contender Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout. While WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero faces off against unbeaten Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.







The second three-fight card consists of a historic unification matchup between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo and IBF and WBA 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario.

Unbeaten former champion Luis Nery will battle undefeated Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship in the co-feature. While former unified champion Danny Román faces off against former champion Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC Super Bantamweight title eliminator.

Roman vs. Payano will open the second installment of the pay-per-view.

Premier Boxing Champions present the event. And they are also promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions.

The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.

For more information visit www.SHO.com/sports,www. PremierBoxingChampions.com, follow on Twitter @ShowtimeBoxing, @PremierBoxing, @TGBPromotions or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOBoxing