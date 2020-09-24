Seven unfamiliar facts about heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

Lawrence Lustig

Anthony Joshua is possibly one of the most well-known boxers in the United Kingdom at the moment. He currently holds four of the major world heavyweight titles on offer.

That doesn’t mean that he does not have parts about his life that he’d rather keep away from the cameras.

Keep reading below to find out facts about the British boxing star that will surprise you, at least.

NIGERIAN ORIGINS

Yes, Anthony is born in the UK, and there’s no denying that. He is a 100% UK citizen, and he represents Great Britain all around the world with his boxing.

But very few know about his Nigerian origins and the fact that both parents are from the African country. But wait, there’s more!

Anthony even spent some time in Nigeria when he was a child and even has a tattoo on the right arm representing the geographical contour of Nigeria.

A LATE COMER TO BOXING

Most athletes, especially boxers, start their path right from an early age. Childhood is a critical moment in the forming of a future champion. However, Joshua only picked up boxing when he turned 18 years old.

Another interesting fact about his path is that two years later, he turned down a £50,000 offer to go professional.

He motivated his choice, saying that he is not interested in the money, he’s all about the medals.









ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

All the way back in 2013, his merits for what was already a great boxing career were recognized. He became an Order of the British Empire for the way he represented his country in competitions and all the successful fights he’d been into.







JOE FRAZIER RECORD

Joshua is the only boxer in history that shares a record with the legendary Joe Frazier.

Both Anthony and Joe become world heavyweight champions while also being reigning Olympic heavyweight champions at the time.

A historic feat even for a successful fighter like Anthony Joshua, mostly since Joe Frazier was one of his idols when he picked up boxing.

And since we’re in the category of the record, he shared another one with UK friend James DeGale. They both managed to win a world title after getting the Olympic gold.

BAD BOY

In 2009, Anthony Joshua was put on remand in Reading Prison for fighting on the street.

Even though the circumstances of those events are not exact, Joshua wore an electronic device on his ankle when he got released from prison.

And just two years after, he was pulled over only for the police to find him with eight ounces of cannabis in his car. He got a twelve-month community order and had to turn in 100 hours of unpaid work.

KNOCKOUTS

In his first seventeen professional bouts, Joshua never needed more than seven rounds to finish his opponent. In his first nineteen professional fights, he scored knock-outs or technical knockouts.

AJ is the most efficient heavyweight world champions of modern times, alongside Deontay Wilder.

ANTHONY JOSHUA HAS A SON

In October 2016, Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua was born. Anthony Joshua is a devoted father.

