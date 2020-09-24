Adrien Broner reveals why Marcos Maidana loss was one of his best fights

Naoki Fukuda

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner believes his defeat to Argentinian hardman Marcos Maidana stands out as one of his more stellar performances.

Discussing his career ahead of an imminent return from a two-year hiatus, the American chatted to respected commentator Brian Custer.

Broner appeared on ‘The Last Stand’ podcast to update on a return to action against Ivan Redkach in 2020.

While in conversation with Custer, ‘The Problem’ touched on his highlights. The Maidana loss surprising came up as one of the most memorable.

“I loved it because I really fought, and he was about to quit, too,” Broner explained to Custer. “A lot of fighters would’ve quit in my position. In the place I was in and how hurt I was in the fight.

“But the way I looked at it, I fought the s— out of him. I see why he retired. That’s one of the best fights I ever had, I think.”

Despite the consensus being Maidana completely dominated him over the twelve rounds at the Alamodome in San Antonio back on December 14th of 2013, Broner is adamant the bout changed him as a fighter.

“It made me a little bit more cautious in the ring,” he said. “It made me a little less reckless and more patient.

“When I fought him, I was thinking with my heart instead of being smart and thinking with my brain.

“I could’ve made it easy; I got all the ability in the world to make it easy but I was just fighting with my heart,” concluded Broner.







ADRIEN BRONER – WEIGHTY ISSUE

Since then, Broner suffered three more reverses but did pick up an unrecognized WBA’ regular’ title in 2015. Not having his arm held aloft since 2017 is worrying for his current plight, though.

Broner badly needs a victory. It may ease his troubles outside of the ring. Another world championship is certainly not off the menu if the Cincinnati man can get his act together.

Another loss against a high-profile fighter at 147 could end it all at any moment. If that does happen, Broner may have to seriously think about walking away, or at least heading back down a division where his weight is not such a stifling issue.

