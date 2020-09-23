‘Infuriated’ WBA regular champ to Manny Pacquiao wants ‘Best vs. Best’

@yordenis_ugas / Stephanie Trapp

WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion to the ‘super’ strap held by Manny Pacquiao – Yordenis Ugas – has outlined his continued frustration at not being recognized.

Since winning the non-title earlier in September versus Abel Ramos, Ugas has faced a barrage of abuse for celebrating his victory as if he is a certified world ruler.

Through no fault of his own, the World Boxing Association decide to acknowledge two belt holders in the division. Ugas is secondary to the Filipino Senator.

Having two belts when fans only want one champion means Ugas sits out of the title picture.

Ugas has since taken to social media to address support from one fan who has seemingly had enough of those who don’t want to give props to the ‘regular’ version.

“Stop trying to diminish this man’s accomplishments,” said the supporter. “I didn’t hear all of that when ‘Pacman’ was ‘regular,’ and Thurman was ‘super.’

“People gave him his respect. Now let’s see if Pacman will give Ugas the chance to become the Super WBA Champion.”

The Cuban wholeheartedly was on board and wants to face Pacquiao as soon as possible. He said: “Agree – the truth. Losers and fools infuriate me, but I don’t know why I’m calm now.

“I don’t know him but thank you for your respect. I am a professional just following the rules. Have a nice and blessed week.”

Since he lost to Shawn Porter in a contest many believe he won in March 2019 for the WBC 147-pound belt, Ugas is considering himself a champion no matter what.

The 34-year-old has gone as far as crowning himself a two-time world title-holder.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs YORDENIS UGAS

Disillusioned by the situation, Ugas will continue to fight on in the hope of landing Manny Pacquiao and get his respect.

“Life-giving revenge. Two similar situations with different results (Porter and Ramos). A year and a half later. World Champion. Work hard, and above all, never give up!”

Concluding on the current state of the sport, Ugas said: “Boxing has allowed itself to steal its place. Or rather, among so many mistakes, the best do not fight against the best.







“Above all, bad decisions keep the casual fan away. When boxing was once the number one sport, it’s time to regain greatness.”

Hopefully, Pacquiao vs. Ugas can be ordered by the WBA to eradicate any arguments and finally have just one sole champion as promised for years.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.