Exclusive: Sam Jones updates Joe Joyce vs. Daniel Dubois status, stable

Sam Jones is hopeful something can be worked out soon regarding the top division battle between Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois.

The pair had been due to lock horns in October. That was until the government recently ruled out fans attending any shows for up to six months.

Jones is now aiming to give fans more news in the coming days on whether the bout will face another delay.

JOE JOYCE vs DANIEL DUBOIS

Joyce is the most high-profile of his boxers. ‘The Juggernaut’ fights in a British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight championship bout opposite Dubois.

“Joe is looking so strong in the gym,” Jones < strong>exclusively told World Boxing News. “He is so confident going into this fight he wants to shut people’s mouths who have written him off in this fight. I’ve never seen Joe so focused before.”

“I’m so excited to see Joe silence all his critics. We have been in regular contact with Frank and George Warren about the fight.

“All party’s are determined to get this fight on once and for all. We are confident the fight is going to happen very soon,” the co-manager added.

STABLE

S-Jam Boxing has plenty of irons in the fire to keep them busy during the pandemic, according to their joint supremo.

Updating WBN on five other stars currently preparing to return to action, Jones is looking forward to a packed schedule before the New Year.

“Guido Vianello returns to the ring on October 3rd to fight Kingsley Ibeh in the Las Vegas Bubble,” he explained. “Ibeh coming off a good win over undefeated Patrick Mailita.

“Lerrone Richards has a huge fight signed and sealed. We will hopefully be announcing very soon.

“Florian Marku will be out by the end of October and Kody Davies will be out as soon as possible.







“John Hedges makes his debut on October 4th featuring on the Josh Buatsi card for Matchroom Boxing. And Johnny Fisher will be making his debut in December.

“Times are hard, but we are pushing hard,” pointed out Jones.

