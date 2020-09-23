Floyd Mayweather vs A YouTuber: The Strangest Fight of the 2000s?

@floydmayweather

A YouTuber has been a catalyst in the boxing whirlwind that has overtaken Millenials in the last few years. Now he’s linked to Floyd Mayweather.

Love him or loath him, his fight with a fellow ‘Tuber supposedly brought around $150 million in revenue. A rumored tally from broadcasting, advertising, and sponsorship rights.

The fight was huge in social media circles and now that said, YouTuber reportedly has his sights set on a more significant challenge: Floyd Mayweather.

How did this perspective fight come about?

Well, Floyd Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since his widely publicized fight with UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

However, rumors started to arise that the YouTuber’s team had contacted Mayweather’s representatives. They asked them about the possibility of an exhibition match taking place between the two.

Real boxer Ryan Garcia and another YouTuber claimed that they had insider information on the potential match up.

The YouTuber in question has fought once as a pro. He hasn’t fought professionally since.

And, while nothing is inevitable with the potential fight, the YouTuber has already found himself in a bit of a spat with Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh called the YouTuber out, asking how he managed to get a professional boxing license with no ‘real’ professional experience. The YouTuber responded with a now-deleted tweet telling Kavanagh to ‘relax.’

Some have pointed out that McGregor had no boxing experience before taking on Mayweather in 2017.

But Kavanagh hit back. He said that it was ‘true.’ But you’re a slow donkey if you think that is in any way similar to a YouTuber getting one for his debut.’

McGregor lost in ten rounds.

The YouTuber alluded to potentially fighting Floyd Mayweather before he fought for the first time, but nothing more came of it.

Would he stand a chance against Floyd Mayweather?

Although many fans have pointed out that YouTubers had put in months of training with some of the sport’s top coaches to reach the level where they could potentially fight properly, neither were seasoned professional boxers.

Yes, they were in peak physical condition. But neither were at the level of an amateur boxer, let alone Mayweather. ‘Money’ has 27 KO victories over his career and 50 wins.

Amazingly, some clueless YouTube fans are tipping Floyd Mayweather to lose if the YouTuber can expose some of the weaknesses the welterweight star displayed against Conor McGregor in 2017.

British boxer Conor Benn has already jumped on that bandwagon. Hopefully, that was tongue-in-cheek.

Now, arguing that a YouTuber could beat one of the most successful boxers of this generation with one punch may be ludicrous to most. At the same time, other professional fighters have correctly shot down the YouTuber’s chances straight away.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PRAYERS

US lightweight Ryan Garcia tweeted, ‘Prayers Up.’ The YouTuber’s brother then responded, claiming he could beat Garcia, saying ‘it’s a little too early for your first loss peewee.’

2020 has been a crazy year. But a YouTuber and Boxer Floyd Mayweather potentially facing off in the ring shows, for some, just how mad the world has become.

Fingers crossed Floyd sees sense and not the cash.

