Five of the most brutal, sickening, and entertaining knockout wins ever

Featuring four heavyweights and a cruiserweight, World Boxing News provides five of the most brutal and sickening knockout victories in the history of the sport.

The most spectacular scenes at a fight are when both of the boxers are on edge. One hook decides the destiny of the match and their careers in general.

We all burst out with emotions when a fight ends up with the knockout.

How many of them have you seen live or within a few meters from the ring?

There are five which anyone would have loved to have seen in real-time.

1974 – Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman

Is there any doubt about the match result regarding the real king of the boxing ring – Muhammad Ali? The match was not the most exact match for both of the rivals. In the 8th round, they both looked exhausted and unable to fight back. But out of sudden, Ali took a step forward and hit Foreman’s head. The last one fell, and the match ended up with the incredible victory of Muhammad.

1988 – Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks

The match took place in Atlantic City. It was the sixth boxing match, and nobody knew what to expect from it. They both were undefeated and worth winning the champion’s belt. The fight started with a scandal. Tyson heard accusations of cheating over a bump in his glove. Spinks and his trainer demanded him to rebound his hands and checked thoroughly every millimeter of the gloves. That all made Tyson mad, and he was ready to show off his best skills. There is no wonder it took him 91 seconds to switch Spinks off.

1998 – Wladimir Klitschko vs. Najee Shaheed

Eighteen years ago, these two met up in Germany. Millions of fans awaited the match worldwide as it was deciding the destiny of the champion’s belt. The heavy waiters had 12 rounds match, which ended up with a tremendous victory of the Ukrainian, who set Shaheed in a knockout. That was a start for Klitschko’s mind-blowing career.

2004 – Antonio Tarver vs. Roy Jones Jr.

That was the second time these two met up on the ring. The match a revenge mission, and it took much effort to calm the fans down. People there were willing to see the real revenge, but this time Jones switched Traver off. And that was the second case in his career.







2007 – Darnell Wilson Vs Emmanuel Nwodo

No one expected this match to be remarkable. However, Wilson showed off his best hook knockout Nwodo in the eleventh round. That fight brought him millions of fans all over the world.