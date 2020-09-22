MTK Global sign national amateur champion Ben Vaughan

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of multiple-time national champion Ben Vaughan as he turns professional.

As an amateur, Vaughan achieved plenty of success, winning several national titles and also representing England on numerous occasions, including at the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2017.

He will now enter the paid ranks under the guidance of MTK Global, and he’s extremely excited about what the future holds.

Vaughan said: “It is an incredible opportunity and I am thrilled to be joining MTK Global. I believe MTK Global are the best in the business and will provide a great platform for any aspiring professional. I look forward to working with them as they develop my career.

“Being part of a global and successful team fills me with confidence and I am now in the best position to achieve my goals and box for titles in the future.

“I started amateur boxing at the age of 11 and competed regularly up until the age of 21. I won five National titles, two British titles and represented England numerous times, competing internationally in countries that included Germany and at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas.

“I am in the best possible position to make the transition to becoming a professional boxer. I am training very hard preparing for this opportunity, and I have total faith in my boxing coach and management team that they will guide me on when I am ready.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re pleased to welcome Ben to the team. He had a great amateur career and now we’re looking forward to seeing what he can achieve as a professional.

“He has a good team of people around him and it will be an exciting journey for him when he enters the paid ranks.”

News on when Vaughan will make his professional debut will be announced in due course.