Gervonta Davis – Floyd Mayweather Pay Per View apprenticeship is over

Dave Mandell

Rising star Gervonta Davis remains close to mentor Floyd Mayweather as comparisons between the two begin to fade away.

Carrying the significant burden of headlining his very own Pay Per View against superstar Leo Santa Cruz on October 24, the message has been well and truly hammered home by co-promoter Leonard Ellerbe.

Working alongside Mayweather in developing the ‘Tank’ brand, Ellerbe is confident Gervonta Davis will step up to the plate.

And to those who have negativity to offer, Ellerbe has a crystal clear response – wait and see.

Mayweather and Ellerbe have never waivered from their blueprint. What they saw in Davis from day one continues to be the plan. He is the future of boxing.

The Santa Cruz fight is the first significant step on that road following years of selling out arenas in his own right.

Now is the time to raise the stakes. To make Davis take over the mantle by sheer determination, considerable talent, and a tenacious ability to attract a crowd.

As Ellerbe said it best this week, Davis wants the pressure of having the whole show in him. He’s not shirking any responsibility here.

With just over a month to go, Ellerbe has a one-track mind as promotion ramps up for the Santa Cruz showdown.

“All hands on deck over here with making him a household name,” assured Ellerbe. “We all the way locked in.

“He’s going to continue to do his part ain’t no stopping him from reaching the top!

“He’s trying to be the best version of himself. I’m focused on Tank and making the biggest fights for him at 30 and 35.

“But he can fight his a– off and has a big future. We believe in Tank, and we know what we’re doing over here.

“I mean it when I say he has the best team in boxing,” he added.







GERVONTA DAVIS / FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Davis continues to be mentioned as Floyd Mayweather’s clone or as being in his shadow, but that isn’t the case.

At 25, the Baltimore man is on the right path and is very precisely where he needs to be to one day be the biggest name in boxing.

Having Mayweather and Ellerbe pushing him all the way can only help that process. In no way is it a recipe to recreate what Mayweather did.

“We’re not building Tank to be like the ‘Mayweather standard’ – whatever the f— that means,” said Ellerbe.

Tune in on October 24 as Davis aims to go 24-0 on SHO PPV. He’s a hot favorite to make history by winning two-weight titles in the same bout.

Despite what some might say, there’ll be no breaking out of Floyd Mayweather’s shadow. Davis is already out on his own.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.