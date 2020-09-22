Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao: Common foes to decipher the best

Miguel Cotto fought the best of his generation and retired as a four-weight world champion. During his successful career, two opponents hit him with contrasting losses in Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The Puerto Rican legend is one of five foes who shared the ring with both. In 2013, ‘Junito’ explained to WBN that he had options to rematch the pair.

As rumors swirled of Pacquiao vs. Cotto II, the now-retired superstar opened up on if those reports were accurate.

“It wasn’t that close as everybody thinks. There was a proposal, and we disagreed,” Cotto exclusively told World Boxing News at the time.

“I have always been open to the big names and challenges in my career. I am open to fighting Manny in 2013 if we can agree on terms.”

In regards to Mayweather, Cotto added: “If we can agree on terms, why not?

“They only have to sit down and make the fight happen if they want to,” he outlined.

Now, looking at how Cotto fared against Pacquiao and Mayweather, respectively, could anyone decipher who the best fighter of the 2000s and 2010s was?

Pacquiao won Fighter of the Decade in 2010. Mayweather in 2020. Their meeting in 2015 never really settled anything in the eyes of the majority of fans.

MANNY PACQUIAO CONVINCING

Versus Cotto, it was clear who had the upper hand. That was Pacquiao. He absolutely dominated Cotto like nobody had before. Beating him to a pulp until a twelfth round save by Kenny Bayless.

That doesn’t tell the whole story. Mayweather also won widely. But there were signs of Cotto enjoying good spells in the fight.

Therefore, taking only the Cotto fight into account won’t shed any further light. However, it’s not the only to swing in favor of the ‘Pacman.’

Oscar De La Hoya was beaten in better fashion by Pacquiao, as was Shane Mosley. And we all know what happened to Ricky Hatton.

The only sticking point was Juan Manuel Marquez.







Despite three close bouts and two victories over JMM, Pacquiao was roundly dumped face-first in the last meeting.

Therefore, you have to give that one to Floyd Mayweather. But the other four arguably were all beaten more convincingly by the Filipino Congressman.

Does that give Pacquiao fans those bragging rights? – I wouldn’t be the one to argue.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.