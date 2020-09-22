ESPN+ to broadcast Golden Contract finals in United States on Sept 30

Two MTK Global Golden Contract champions will be crowned Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Production Park Studios in Yorkshire, England. The 10-round super lightweight and featherweight championship matches will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Here’s what’s in store when the championship combatants fight behind closed doors.

Ryan Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) vs. James “Jazza” Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs)

Featherweight

Walsh has run roughshod through the featherweight bracket, toppling Hairon Socarras by ninth-round stoppage and knocking down Tyrone McCullagh twice en route to a decision victory. A former British champion, Walsh has not tasted defeat since October 2016. Dickens has won seven in a row since back-to-back losses and won a majority decision over Leigh Wood in their semifinal bout.

Ohara Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) vs. Tyrone McKenna (21-1-1, 16 KOs)

Super Lightweight

Davies entered the tournament coming off a controversial decision over former world champion Miguel Vazquez, but the former English champion has appeared revitalized. He knocked out Logan Yoon in seven rounds in his quarterfinal match and stopped Jeff Ofori in six rounds to advance to the championship. McKenna, from Belfast, bested French contender Mohamed Mimoune in the semifinals via decision.

In other action on ESPN+:

In a Golden Contract light heavyweight semifinal match scheduled for 10 rounds, all-action British favorite Liam Conroy (18-5-1, 9 KOs) will face 2016 German Olympian Serge Michel (10-1, 7 KOs).

Conroy and Michel shared a bill last December, and each man won their respective quarterfinal bout by unanimous decision.

Middleweight prospect and former amateur star Ben Fail will make his professional debut in a six-rounder against Robbie Chapman (6-4).

In a six-round cruiserweight tilt, former WBO European light heavyweight champion Steven Ward (12-1, 4 KOs) moves up in weight to fight Jone Volau (5-5, 2 KOs).