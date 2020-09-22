EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Povetkin talks Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II, III

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Russian heavyweight star Alexander Povetkin has aired his views on Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II and III after landing the WBC interim title.

Povetkin is now in prime position to challenge the winner of a Fury vs. Wilder trilogy, provided he can repeat his ‘maximum violence’ victory over Dillian Whyte.

‘Sasha’ used his guile, skill, and will to get the job done against Whyte last month and now has to do it all over again on November 21.

Should he do so, a WBC full championship chance awaits. The World Boxing Council has to recognize Povetkin as the mandatory option then.

Following his original win over Whyte, the WBC was reluctant to do so due to the rematch contract clause.

They were unable to declare anyone as their stipulation until the second fight took place. Povetkin fully understands this.

“If WBC doesn’t make me as Mandatory for Tyson Fury, it means that they have reasons for that! I respect their decision anyway,” Povetkin exclusively told World Boxing News.

Asked for his thoughts on the final installment of Fury vs. Wilder, scheduled to take place in the next six months, Povetkin added diplomatically: “May the best boxer win.”

DEONTAY WILDER FOCUS

Pushed for his views on the Fury performance in the Wilder rematch last February, the 41-year-old said: “Tyson Fury did a good job analyzing his mistakes.

“Deontay Wilder may not have paid enough attention to the fight before, and that could be his downfall.”

Povetkin and Wilder had initially agreed to face each other in 2016, only for the fight to as the American prepared to travel to Russia.

For now, Povetkin has to focus on Whyte again entirely. ‘The Body Snatcher’ will be hurting and wanting to avenge the second loss of his career.

Whyte also has the home advantage again, meaning Povetkin has to look for another stunning knockout.







Concluding on whether the Briton may have gotten complacent in their fight after knocking him down twice in the fourth round, Povetkin stated: “I don’t follow what my opponents speak or think.

“What is more, I never look behind my back, so I’m not sure how to comment on this question. It’s better to ask Whyte’s opinion on this.

“I didn’t think about it. I’m glad that I stayed focused and was able to complete the fight in my favor.”

Both men have their career ambitions on the line later this year. A loss for Whyte would be catastrophic.

Povetkin may not get another opportunity only due to his age.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.