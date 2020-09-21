No Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez rematch clause, winner takes all

Once the ink was dry on the contract for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez in the lightweight division, the boxing world began looking forward to a potential classic.

Two champions will collide on October 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada, knowing the victor walks away with the undisputed crown.

One thing the winner also has is the option to move on. IBF champion Lopez has revealed no rematch clause for the pair to do it a second time.

Speaking to Sirius XM recently, Lopez explained why. View his reasoning below.

Lopez has also threatened to do what no man has been able to do in a lengthy career when the young star faces a former pound for pound king.

“I will beat up Lomachenko and take his belts,” he promised. “Simple as that. I’m coming to Las Vegas to make history.

“I don’t like the guy, and I’m going to have fun as Lomachenko’s face is beaten and marked up by my hands.

“The Takeover is here, and the reign of Lomachenko, the little diva, is coming to an end,” added Lopez.

Lomachenko‘s long-time confidant and manager, Egis Klimas, believes ‘Hi-Tech’ will be challenged by Lopez, which is just the way he likes it.

“Nobody has seen Lomachenko at 100 percent inside the ring. If Teofimo can push Loma to at least 80 percent, it means Teofimo is the best opponent Loma has faced,” pointed out the man who also guides the career of Loma’s big friend Oleksandr Usyk.







VASYL LOMACHENKO vs TEOFIMO LOPEZ non-PPV

The lightweight unification battle is only the tip of the Top Rank on ESPN boxing iceberg. October is a massive month for the network.

There’s no doubting Loma vs. Lopez is the crown jewel, though. The clash has all the ingredients needed to entertain the masses.

Top Rank’s decision to keep the battle off Pay Per View is also a masterstroke in the current climate. Fans are craving significant action due to the pandemic.

Loma vs. Lopez will command potentially record numbers in a few weeks’ time, as two of the best lightweights of the modern era collide for all the marbles.