Serhii Bohachuk returns to action on September 23rd in Mexico

📷Lina Baker

Undefeated Knockout Artist Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (17-0, 17 KOs), returns to battle this Friday, September 25 defending his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title against once-beaten Mexican veteran Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila, (21-1-2, 8 KOs), in the ten-round main event from the Grupo SIPSE TV Studios in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

Promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and trained by the renowned Manny Robles, the 25-year-old Ukrainian native has taken the Southern California boxing world by storm with his show-stopping knockouts since turning professional in 2017. Headlining the acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights events, Bohachuk has a huge international following from boxing fans watching their live broadcasts.

“Serhii has become one of the most talked about rising stars in boxing,” said Loeffler. “Boxing fans are excited to see if he can continue his knockout streak against Alejandro Davila, the toughest opponent he’s faced. He’s been training very hard with Manny Robles for this fight and if victorious, we’re certain there will be bigger opportunities for him in the near future.”

Making his first start of 2020 against Davila due to the pandemic, the Los Angeles resident Bohachuk scored five knockouts victories in 2019 as well as five knockout victories in 2018. He is currently ranked #13 by the World Boxing Council and #8 by the International Boxing Federation.

Fighting out of Mexico City, MX, the once-beaten Davila was undefeated over the first five years of his pro career before losing a hard-fought clash with Canadian Mikael Zewski on November 23, 2019 in Quebec. Fighting twice this year, Davila has bounced back with dominant wins over Nestor Fernando Garcia and Jose Guadalupe Rosales.

Bohachuk vs. Davila will be broadcast live in Mexico on ESPN Knockout with details on an airing in the United States and internationally to be announced shortly. The event is promoted by Max Boxing and sponsored by Team Berchelt.