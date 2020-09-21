Heavyweight Niall Kennedy to face Alen Babic on Josh Buasti undercard

Irish Heavyweight Niall Kennedy has landed a golden opportunity to jumpstart his career after securing an eight round fight with Alen Babic on the Joshua Buatsi vs. Marko Calic undercard on Sunday October 4, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Kennedy’s hopes took a major blow last year when he suffered the first defeat of his career to American Devin Vargas at the MGM Springfield, with the referee stopping the fight in the fifth round after the Gorey boxer suffered a number of crucial blows.

The 36-year-old (13-1-1, 8 KOs) leapt at the chance to share the ring with ‘The Savage’, who’s stock in the Heavyweight division rose dramatically following his emphatic two-round destruction of Shawndell Winters on the final weekend of Matchroom Fight Camp.

Croatia’s Babic has warned that his alter ego will continue to cause havoc in the Heavyweight division, and has set his sites on a showdown with his countryman Filip Hrgovic, but Kennedy, a garda in Wicklow, insists that he has nothing to fear when it comes to facing the former doorman.

Babic vs. Kennedy is part of a big night of action that sees Croydon’s rising Light-Heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) defend his WBA International Title against undefeated Croat Marko Calic (11-0, 6 KOs).

Chantelle Cameron (12-0, 7 KOs) lands a World Title shot in her very first fight as a Matchroom fighter as she takes on Brazil’s Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (6-0, 1 KO) for the vacant WBC Super-Lightweight crown.

Luton’s Linus Udofia (15-0, 7 KOs) puts his English Middleweight Title on the line for the first time against Dillian Whyte-backed Brixton man John Harding Jr (8-1-1, 2 KOs).

Aqib Fiaz (5-0) and Kane Baker (13-6) look to settle the score after their Fight Camp disappointment and recent Matchroom signing John Hedges make his pro debut at Super-Middleweight.