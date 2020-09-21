If Floyd Mayweather does fight again, it has to be against Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather seems certain to fight again. The big question is who will the former pound for pound king select as his latest money-making mechanism?

At 43, Mayweather knows his days as a fully-fledged welterweight contender are coming to an end. They have been for some time. Therefore, all and sundry speculating about Floyd are choosing to pit him again anyone other than the current 147 stars.

That includes Manny Pacquiao. Not many are out there shouting about ‘MayPac 2’ getting over the line.

But why not? – The first fight remains the most lucrative of all time. So why don’t both repeat it while they can?

Mayweather is just the right side of his mid-forties to compete. Pacquiao, on the other hand, was in sparkling form in 2019.

A second event makes total sense. Yet it looks to be the last thing on most minds when predicting the ‘Money’ man’s next move.

Sparring partner Denis Douglin says Mayweather will one hundred percent fight again. Douglin says a UFC fighter is in his immediate future, though.

The American’s thought process is merely down to the stances involved.

“I do think this could happen (Floyd Mayweather returns). I think he’s going to fight UFC guys,” Douglin told Vegas Insider.

“It’s quite interesting because I’m left-handed, and McGregor and Khabib are both left-handed. So him choosing to spar me, that might be the reason why.

“That’s something someone said to me the other day, and I was like, you know what, that makes sense, so it’s possible.

“The Conor McGregor fight generated so much money, why not do something like that again or fight another UFC fighter if he’s making millions of dollars?”

Well, Denis. That question posed can be answered quite easily. Because Manny Pacquiao generated more money and it was a much more competitive fight.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO II

The fact Pacquiao also says he was injured pre-fight only adds to the drama of a return PPV. There is an unfinished business.

Laying the groundwork now could see a big blockbuster clash at the new Allegiant Stadium, a possibility by May of 2021, and give both men ample time to prepare.

Projections of at least two million-plus sales on the paid platform could now be elevated due to the global pandemic as fans scream out for massive headlining stars.

They don’t come much more significant than Mayweather and Pacquiao. Let’s get it on again!

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.