Canelo career continues to stall as World Boxing Council bid is postponed

World Boxing Council chiefs have updated the current status of a bid for Canelo Alvarez to fight for the vacant WBC super-middleweight title.

Firstly, Canelo is currently embroiled in a war with promoters and TV network DAZN over his career stalling in 2020. The Mexican superstar recently saw a legal bid for compensation hit a snag at the first hurdle.

The pound for pound king wants compensation to the tune of two $36.5 million paychecks he should have landed during the pandemic.

Due to disagreements over the potential opponents and scaling back by the streaming service, Canelo has zero events lined up.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman attempted to intervene by adding Canelo to the 168-pound mix and ordering a fight with number one contender Avni Yildirim.

As WBC Franchise champion, Canelo can fight for any title at any weight whenever he so desires.

DAZN reportedly scoffed at the prospect of Canelo vs. Yildirim, leading to the WBC pushing a purse bid back as all sides discuss the next move.

Releasing their information on Monday, the WBC said: “The WBC is officially confirming the postponement of the purse offer ceremony for the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight.

“Canelo vs. Yildirim is due to be for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight championship.

“The new date has been set for Tuesday, October 6. To be conducted on an open video conference.

“The WBC has received registration to participate in this process by TUFF Promotions / TUFF Boxing through Mr. Simon Whittle.

CANELO, THE WORLD BOXING COUNCIL & DAZN

The situation gives Oscar De La Hoya and those making the decisions at DAZN an extra couple of weeks to prepare. But the simple fact is that Canelo wants to fight, and he wants the 2020 money owing.

Signing a lucrative deal in 2018, Canelo was guaranteed $365 million over ten fights. DAZN is not granting him the ability to fight means he gets no money.

Whether this is out of necessity due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus, nobody knows. However, it is common knowledge that DAZN is reshuffling its finances.

Throwing cash at their boxing venture from the start, DAZN is now hemorrhaging money and subscribers. The ability to honor contracts with Canelo and his rival Gennadiy Golovkin has come into question with fans and media alike.

Furthermore, All will come to light in the coming weeks. But Canelo is ready, and he wants to fight.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.