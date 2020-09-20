Exclusive German broacast rights confirmed for WBSS cruiserweight final

German fight fans can look forward to watching the World Boxing Super Series Season II conclusion after the WBSS partnered with BILDplus to exclusively broadcast the Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown on 26 September in Munich.

The final will be held in a film studio under Covid-19 rules and with no spectators at Plazamedia Broadcasting Center, a leading live sports production house in Munich.

To watch the final and the undercard on Bildplus German fans need to subscribe to BILDplus on bild.de

“We are very happy to partner with the visited news portal in Germany to deliver a spectacular final to our German fans,” said Andreas Benz, CEO of Comosa, the WBSS organizer.

“This is the fifth final in the history of the World Boxing Super Series and the first one to take place in Germany.

“The Muhammad Ali Trophy is coming to Germany and the fans are in for a treat when the best cruiserweights in the world Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos battle it out in Bavaria.”

Said Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS: “The quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, when we set out a couple of years ago with this tournament, was to travel the world with great events.

“On 26 September we are turning Europe’s best film studios into the pinnacle of the boxing world. The final is in the name of Ali, he travelled the world as a fighter, he travelled in the name of boxing and even fought in Munich when he defended the heavyweight title against Richard Dunn in 1976.

“Both Briedis and Dorticos will do everything to have their name engraved on a trophy that bears the name of the greatest of the sport!”

German rising stars Leon Bunn, Denis Radovan, and Sophie Alisch will feature on the undercard of Briedis-Dorticos.

Leon Bunn 15-0, 8 KOs challenges Finland’s Timo Laine (27-13, 11 KOs) across eight rounds, IBF European Middleweight Champion Denis Radovan (13-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his title against tough Polish middleweight Robert Talarek (24-13-3, 16 KOs), and ‘Die Zukunft’ Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KO) faces Edina Kiss (15-13, 9 KOs).

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. & Canada, Sky Sports in the UK, and Bildplus in Germany.

The Road to Munich:

Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:

2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)