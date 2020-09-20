Erickson Lubin to face Jermell Charlo or Jeison Rosario after SHO triumph

Amanda Westcott

Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin out-classed Terrell Gausha in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator to set up a matchup with the winner of the Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario unification bout, part of next week’s CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER on SHOWTIME PPV.

Lubin won via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 118-110) in the main event of an exciting night of boxing live on SHOWTIME Saturday night from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

After a slow start to the SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® tripleheader main event, the 24-year-old Lubin (23-1, 16 KOs) did enough to win after a more action-packed fight broke out in the eighth round.

Lubin, who was wobbled in the tenth round, pressed to close the show in the final round against a game Gausha, who refused to go down. Orlando’s Lubin landed an average of 12 out of 48 punches per round to 9 of 40 for Gausha (21-2-1, 10 KOs), and landed 47 percent of his power punches in the fight.

If Charlo is victorious in next week’s unification bout, Lubin will get his much-desired rematch of his only career loss, a devastating one-punch knockout in October 2017.

“I definitely made a statement,” said Lubin, who is trained by Kevin Cunningham. “I beat one of the top guys in the division, and that’s always a statement. I feel like I beat one of the top 154 pounders and I’m going to keep doing that.

“I’m going to stay in the gym and keep getting better. I know I hurt him in the last round. I was trying to get him out of there, but still be cautious. He was game. He’s an Olympian with good experience, so I didn’t want to get too wild.

“I think Jermell Charlo is going to come out on top against Jeison Rosario. I’m ready for a rematch if he can take care of business like I did. I changed up a lot since the first fight.

“I have a master trainer in my corner in Kevin Cunningham, along with my longtime trainer Jason Galarza. I’m just all around a better fighter since the first time we fought.”

Saturday’s SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION telecast will replay on Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME EXTREME.