UK research reveals which regions produce the best and worst boxers

New research has revealed which UK regions produce the best and worst boxers. JD Sports analyzed the records of all active boxers born in the UK and found that Scotland has the best win percentage of any region.

· 81% win rate for active Scottish boxers makes them the toughest in the UK

· South West worst performing region, wins just 37% of fights

· North West is the biggest producer of active fighters (15%)

· Nearly one-quarter (23%) of all active UK-born heavyweight boxers come from London

If a Scottish boxer steps into the ring, stats say they win over four out of every five fights – with a win percentage of 81.4.

The next closest region following on from Scotland’s might was the North East, with fighters from this region posting a win percentage of 77% in all their fights; this is followed by the East of England, with its win percentage of 73%.

Scotland well outperforms fighters from Wales too, with their UK rivals posting a 68% win rate.

England’s win percentage as a whole is 61%, weighted by poorer performing regions such as the South West, where fighters win just over only a third of their match-ups (37%).

At the other end of the ring, taking the crown for the worst win percentage in the UK at 36.55%, is the South West.

A region largely dominated by hardened journeymen, some of the best examples include Chris Adaway, Lewis Van Poetsch, Joe Beeden, Liam Richards and Andy Harris – all of who collectively account for 37% of the region’s losses.

JD’s campaign also analyzed which areas of the UK produce the most fighters.

At 15%, the North West accounts for the biggest proportion of fighters from any one area.

The North West can boast quality to complement its quantity, with fighters such as world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, from Manchester; WBA Super-middleweight champion Callum Smith, born in Liverpool; and former European Super-lightweight champion Robbie Davies Junior, also from Merseyside.

Tracking closely behind the North West is London, with this area producing 14% of the UK’s active fighters. London can lay claim for manufacturing current heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora.

Yorkshire was found to be the third-most prolific UK region for producing boxers, with this region accounting for 12% of the overall total.

Furthermore, JD’s campaign investigated where weight classes are the most prominent.

Nearly one-quarter (23%) of all active UK-born heavyweight boxers come from London, the research has revealed.

London comfortably produces the most fighters from the sport’s heaviest division, besting the East of England – who are responsible for 13% – which includes two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua.

Delving into the data for other weight divisions reveals an interesting pattern. Lighter weight classes tend to come from regions more to the north, with most fly and featherweights coming from Yorkshire; whereas some of the heavier-weighted boxers seem to come from further south, with welter, cruiser, and heavyweights most likely to come from London.







England’s capital can be considered a hotbed for creating boxing talent. London has gifted the UK the biggest proportion of welterweight fighters out of any region; 14% from that division derives from the capital, this includes Bermondsey-born Ted Cheeseman, as well as John O’Donnell from Shepherd’s Bush.

The same can be said of London when looking at the cruiserweight division; the area has produced a whopping 28% of its current crop, including Lawrence Okolie. This is double the next best performing region, Yorkshire.

London also produces the biggest proportion of light-heavyweights per region. Just shy of one-quarter (23%) of light-heavies was born in the capital.