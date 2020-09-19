Keith Thurman suffered depression, hit 192lbs after Manny Pacquiao loss

Trapp Fotos

Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman got candid on his weight gain after suffering the first defeat of his career opposite Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

In what was one of the events and eventual Fights of the Year, Thurman and Pacquiao battled over twelve rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Down in the first round, Thurman was surprised just how good Pacquiao still was at the ripe old age of 40.

At the end of the bout, Pacquiao took Thurman’s WBA 147-pound belt and started ‘One Time’ on a downward spiral.

The lowest point for Thurman came when he approached the cruiserweight limit for a commentary job analyzing Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter.

Persistent problems with his hands haven’t helped Thurman in his quest to stay fit, though.

“My hand is good. We have been on the bag sparring Saturday,” Thurman explained to Fighthype.com. “The Saturday before that, when we are in camp, we are sparring two-three times a week. But right now, we are testing it out once a week.

“After the hand injury, I was 192 pounds. That was last (late) summer when I was commentating on the Spence vs. Porter fight.

“I was depressed. I didn’t enjoy taking my first career, L, even though I lost to a champion (Manny Pacquiao).

“We are trying to be ready this upcoming year, and after taking that L, I have got the motivation.”

Describing a new training regime implemented ahead of a potential fight in 2020, Thurman added: “I have put in my work for the day we just hit noon.

“I used to wake up and start my day at noon. Now I am waking up early and being done by twelve o clock. I have put in 45 mins on day 1 of cardio on the spin bike. It feels good.

“I have been in the gym a little bit during covid trying to get back moving and be real on my diet. I was very unsatisfied last year with my weight management losing 35 pounds twice. That’s not what champs do.

“We did it, and I didn’t complain through the process. But when I reflect, it wasn’t a wise choice. I see it as my ignorant self saying; you got this, you can do anything.

“To a degree, we can we are all blessed. There is nothing we can not accomplish. But if you wanna tap into your higher self you should do what’s better for one’s self.







MANNY PACQUIAO FIGHT

“I know you all loved that last Pacquiao fight. I loved it too. But I still want to get my belt back, but I want to get back healthy, strong, focused. That’s why I am waking up early.

“Right now, I am 171 pounds. I have been for the last three weeks. I’ve been neglecting the cardio, so it’s no more.

“I want to see the numbers change, and I want to get down to my amateur weight close to 165 or 160 pre-camp.

“I’m not old, but it’s a whole other story when your not in your twenties no more. I know what I need; that’s why we are here doing it,” concluded Thurman.