Fund for heavyweight Danny Williams reaches $917 of $130,000 target

The Go Fund Me page created to stop heavyweight Danny Williams from fighting again has struggled for donations since launch three days ago.

Started by a fan after Williams lost for the 29th time in Germany last week, the fundraiser is yet to crack the $1,000 marker on $917 (£710).

The low total is despite well-known promoter Lou DiBella pledging around $325 (£250) to Williams.

DiBella offered cash, while former Showtime analyst Paulie Malignaggi gave Williams a shout-out on his social media.

Since then, donations have begun to dry up.

Most people see just the glitz and glamor of boxing but this side of it is less broadcasted. Guys like Danny Williams have families yet no longer have the capability to safely compete in this brutal sporthttps://t.co/9UCRUtBhio — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 18, 2020

Beating Mike Tyson in 2004, ‘The Brixton Bomber’ has since struggled to stay away from the ring. Williams is now 47 years old and was prone to accept any offers that come his way.

Banned from fighting in his own country of the United Kingdom due to a block by the British Boxing Board of Contol, Williams has been forced to fight in Central Europe since 2010.

In that time, Williams has won 13 contests and lost 21. There have been no draws on his record whatsoever.

After his most recent defeat to kickboxer and MMA fighter Sergey Kharitonov, yet another farce, Williams himself announced his retirement.

Clearly, some don’t believe this will be the case.

With just under $920 in the fund right now, Williams could stretch it another couple of weeks.







HEAVYWEIGHT OFFER

Initially, after coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the Londoner was penciled in to fight Joel Djeko in Belgium. The fight was postponed until October.

That’s when Williams received the Kharitonov option. But it’s believed by WBN that the Djeko fight is still on the table.

Should Williams get the call for a behind-closed-doors Pay Per View in Brussels on October 3rd, he may have to take that option.

Getting anywhere near the $130,000 (£100,000) target set for Williams would undoubtedly make that decision a hell of a lot easier.

This year is a world away from sharing a ring with Tyson and Vitali Klitschko.

We wish Danny well.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.