EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Povetkin doesn’t see Oleksandr Usyk in his future

Dave Thompson

WBC interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin has addressed rumors of a fight with Oleksandr Usyk following the announcement of a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

The talented Russian puncher was back in the headlines after a superb knockout victory over Whyte in the UK last month.

Despite an immediate return clause, rumors had suggested Usyk could step in before Whyte to aid with the Briton’s recovery.

Not so, as Whyte accepted the November 21 and put himself straight back in the firing line. ‘The Body Snatcher’ made it easy for Povetkin.

The pair signed on the dotted line, and the rest is history. Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 will happen in a swift turnaround.

Asked about the Usyk possibility, though, Povetkin went as far as all but ruling out ever trading blows with the one-time undisputed cruiserweight ruler.

“Olexandr is a professional and strong boxer. But to be honest, I don’t see any reasons for us to fight,” Povetkin exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He has his path, which is different from mine. If there were two only boxers in the world, I’d see the point in such a fight.

“However, there are many other opponents in boxing. So I don’t see us fighting with Usyk soon.”

On Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora, Povetkin sidestepped a prediction.

“I don’t know. It will definitely be an interesting fight.”

For now, it’s all about Whyte and a repeat performance for Povetkin, who knows he could secure a WBC shot against the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III if that happens.

Responding to whether he though Whyte was too over-confident in their initial meeting after putting him down twice before the knockout blow, Povetkin told WBN: “I don’t follow what my opponents speak or think.

“What is more, I never look behind my back, so I’m not sure how to comment on this question. It’s better to ask Whyte’s opinion on this.

“I didn’t think about it. I’m glad that I stayed focused and was able to complete the fight in my favor.”

ALEXANDER POVETKIN in the UK

Concluding with his thoughts on once again competing in England, the 41-year-old was looking forward to it.

“People in the UK truly love boxing, and I feel it every time I perform. The atmosphere every time is very hospitable.

“Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn are big professionals. It’s a great pleasure to work with them,” ‘Sasha’ added.

Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 takes place on November 21 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

DAZN is yet to confirm the status of the United States transmission.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.