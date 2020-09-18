Two shows to be streamed on Global Sports / Best in Boxing within days of each other

Starting on Saturday night, two big fight cards that will originate from Tijuana, Mexico will be streamed live on www.bestinboxing.com Pay-Per-View.

This Saturday, Borizteca Boxing and Grito De Guerra Promotions will present a terrific card that will feature super lightweights Kevin Torres and Jose Cuevas in the eight-round main event.

The show has a PPV price of $5.99

Torres of Bellingham, Washington has a record of 16-1-1 with 14 knockouts.

The 23 year-old Torres is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Cuevas of Tijuana is 13-1-1 with 11 knockouts.

The 21 year-old Cuevas has won four in a row.

The Pay-Per-View undercard begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT will feature:

A eight-round battle of undefeated bantamweights as Breenan Macias (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Goodyear, Arizona takes on Carlos Lopez (12-0-2, 4 KOs) of Mexico for the WBC Youth title. Macias is promoted by Mikey Garcia (Garcia Presents)

Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico City battling Alan Carillo (11-4, 8 KOs) of Tijuana in a six-round middleweight bout.

Mario Ramirez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico squaring off with Adalberto Garcia (6-11-5, 2 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round super featherweight bout.

In a six-round lightweight bout, Manuel Rey Rojas (19-4, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas fights Jorge Alvarez (3-9-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Four preliminary bouts featuring two undefeated fighters plus American favorite Mark DeLuca will be streamed live for FREE beginning at 4 PM ET on globalsportsstreaming.com and bestinboxing.com

Monday, Paco Presents and Fabrica De Campeones will stage another terrific card that feature two title bouts and will begin at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

The PPV Price is $6.99

In the main event, Alejandro Santiago will take on Willibaldo Garcia in a 10-round bout for the WBC International Bantamweight title.

Santiago of Tijuana has a record of 21-2-5 with 11 knockouts. He is ranked number-nine by the WBC on the strength of wins over Jose Lopez (2-0-1), Hector Flores (2-0), Angel Barcenas (5-1-1), Alfredo Vargas (12-1-3) and his last bout when he stopped Roberto Cantu (20-2) in eight rounds to win the WBC International Bantamweight title on November 22.

Garcia of Copala, Mexico is 10-3-1 with five knockouts.

The 30 year-old Garcia has win eight in a row, and is unbeaten in his last 10 fights. He has wins over the likes of Luis Javier Valdes (3-0-1); Jose Maciel (4-0-1), Cuahutli Guerrero (5-0-1) and his last bout when he took a 10-round unanimous decision over Dewayne Beamon (16-3-2) on February 1st.

In the 10-round co-feature, Victor Sandoval (33-3, 21 KOs) of Tijuana takes on Kevin Villanueva (16-2-3, 12 KOs) for vacant WBC International Super Flyweight title.

In an eight-round super featherweight bout, Cristian Cruz (12-5, 6 KOs) of Tijuana fights Diego Aleman (12-1-1, 8 KOs).

In a six-round lightweight scrap, Gilberto Espinoza (11-2, 6 KOs) of Tijuana battles Saul Guardado (8-1, 7 KOs)

Kicking off the action will be a four-round flyweight bout between Bryan Luna (5-0, 3 KOs) of Los Mochis and Felipe Ayon (1-0-1, 1 KO).

The Pay-Per-View will begin at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT